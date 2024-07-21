NatWest profit expected to ease in tighter market

Week Ahead

Paul Thwaite is unlikely to elaborate on Labour’s plans for the state-owned shares

NatWest (RBS) and Lloyds post half-year figures this week amid an improved performance across the sector, though pre-tax profits across the Big Five are seen as coming in flat-to-down in 2024 and 2025.

Together with Barclays the greater exposure of Lloyds and NatWest to the UK has easily outperformed those where emerging markets and Asia are a greater focus.

Analysts at AJ Bell say this may reflect how the UK is emerging from recession, as well as hope for interest rate cuts, in contrast to the ongoing lack of clarity concerning the economic trajectory of China and Hong Kong, with the former in particular trying to manage a spectacular commercial real estate bust.

For NatWest alone, stated pre-tax profit is expected to drop to £5.1 billion in 2024, down by nearly a sixth from £6.2bn in 2023, owing to lower interest income and marginally higher loan losses.

Four factors will go a long way to shaping the profit and loss account at NatWest (and Lloyds, Standard Chartered, HSBC and Barclays for that matter) – loan and deposit growth, the net interest margin, bad loan and asset impairments and, finally, any litigation and conduct costs.

Loan and deposit growth was solid enough at NatWest in 2023 and deposits returned to growth in the first quarter of 2024.

In terms of the net interest margin, the combination of competition, an apparent end to interest rate increases from the Bank of England and political and public pressure may mean the peak is already behind us, according to A J Bell’s Danni Hewson and Dan Coatsworth.

That will take a toll on profit. In the first quarter of this year, net interest income at NatWest was £2.7bn, down from a peak of £3 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

For NatWest specifically, the consensus is looking for £1.3bn in pre-tax profit in the second quarter, against £1.8bn in the same period in 2023.

Chief executive Paul Thwaite is unlikely to make any comment on Labour’s potential plans to pick up on the Conservative government’s stalled retail offer of the taxpayers’ shareholding, though indications are that there is enough appetite for the shares in the open market.

DIARY

Monday 22 July

In Europe, quarterly results from SAP and Ryanair

and Trading update from Beeks Financial Cloud

Tuesday 23 July

First-half results from SThree

Trading updates from Compass and Mitie

and EU consumer confidence

Wednesday 24 July

First-half results from Reckitt Benckiser, UNITE, RHI Magnesita, Breedon Aggregates, Aston Martin Lagonda and Primary Health Properties

and Trading updates from Fresnillo, EasyJet and Oxford Nanopore

Thursday 25 July

First-half results from RELX, British American Tobacco, Lloyds, Anglo American, Rentokil Initial, Informa, Centrica, Centamin, Howden Joinery, Airtel Africa, ITV and Hammerson

and Quarterly results and trading updates from Vodafone, BT, Britvic, Workspace and CVS Group

and US Q2 GDP growth

Friday 26 July

First-half results from NatWest, SEGRO, IMI, Rightmove and Drax