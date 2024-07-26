NatWest buys Metro Bank mortgages, profits dip

Acquisition

Paul Thwaite has a deal for Metro Bank mortgages

NatWest is acquiring a £2.5 billion mortgage book from Metro Bank, as new chief executive Paul Thwaite steps up its acquisition strategy.

It follows the recent swoop on Sainsbury’s Bank and was announced as NatWest, trading north of the border as Royal Bank of Scotland, posted a fall in attributable profit to £2.1bn for the half year to the end of June from £2.3bn last time.

On completion of the Metro Bank transaction NatWest expects to welcome around 10,000 customer accounts which will continue to be serviced by Metro Bank. The acquisition of Sainsbury’s Bank is expected to add around one million customer accounts.

Commenting on the Metro deal, Mr Thwaite said: “This transaction is a further opportunity to accelerate the growth of our retail mortgage book within our existing risk appetite, with attractive returns. It is in line with our strategic priorities and builds on our recent acquisition from Sainsbury’s Bank.

“We are focussed on a smooth transition and have a strong track record of successful integration with Metro Bank, following our previous acquisition of mortgages in 2020.”

In its interim figures, the bank said its net interest margin (NIM) – the amount that a bank earns in interest on loans compared to the amount it is paying in interest on deposits – came in at 2.1% which was 5 basis points higher than Q1 2024 primarily due to improved deposit margins.

There is a net impairment charge of £48 million in H1 2024, or 3 basis points of gross customer loans. Levels of default remain stable and at low levels across the portfolio.

Mr Thwaite said: “As the UK’s leading business bank, and one of the largest retail banks, NatWest Group’s strong performance is grounded in the vital role we play in the UK economy and in the lives of our 19 million customers.

“In the first half of the year, we have delivered an operating profit of £3 billion, a return on tangible equity of 16.4% and a 6 pence interim dividend, up 9% on last year’s dividend. We are also pleased with the continued reduction of the Government’s stake, which has almost halved this year.

“We have made good progress against our strategic priorities, taking decisive action to grow and simplify our business and to manage our capital and costs more efficiently.

“There has been growth across all three of our businesses, we have attracted over 200,000 new customers and our acquisition from Sainsbury’s Bank is expected to add around one million customer accounts on completion.

“We have also agreed to acquire £2.5bn of UK prime residential mortgages from Metro Bank, adding further scale to our retailbBanking business.

“The positive momentum and progress in the first half reflect the ambition across the bank to deliver its full potential. Our customers are beginning to feel more confident, with activity increasing and asset quality remaining strong, and we are well positioned to help unlock growth across the UK through our unrivalled regional network.

“Fundamentally, if we succeed with our customers, we will succeed for our shareholders and the wider economy.”