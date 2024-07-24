Music centre plan for Hamilton’s gem to go ahead

Redevelopment

The former Royal High School will get a new role (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

After more than half a century as a vacant and rotting architectural gem overlooking Edinburgh, the former Royal High School has been granted a new purpose.

The city council has approved plans to convert the 19th century Thomas Hamilton Building on Regents Road into a National Centre for Music.

The building will include three performance spaces, rehearsal rooms and a recording studio providing a centre for Scotland’s diverse music sector to collaborate and build on the rich Scottish tradition of music and performance.

New gardens and outdoor areas, a café, conference and business facilities and a vaulted bar will open up the place to enjoy the vistas over the city.

Grant MacKenzie, executive director of the Royal High School Preservation Trust, said: “Receiving planning permission to begin making our vision for the building a reality is a milestone moment in our project’s journey.

“The Royal High School is both architecturally and culturally significant for Edinburgh, and we’re grateful to Edinburgh City Council for allowing us to bring it back into public use as an exciting indoor and outdoor cultural destination.”

Mr Mackenzie joined the trust from the David Livingstone Trust where he managed the £9.1m redevelopment of the new David Livingstone Birthplace.

He was joined by Kate Smith as development director who was working on the restoration and redevelopment of the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh. With enabling work now complete they have focused on the plans for the Thomas Hamilton building.