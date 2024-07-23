Murray to call time on tennis career after Olympics

Paris farewell

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Proud: Andy Murray.

Andy Murray’s glittering tennis career will finish after this summer’s Olympics, the Scot having confirmed he will retire after the Paris showpiece.

The 37-year-old is scheduled to compete in both the singles and doubles in what will be his fifth Games as he prepares to bow out of the sport he has graced so well.

Murray took to social media to break the news many had been expecting, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament. Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!”

Murray is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner, having triumphed in 2012 and 2016.

He won Wimbledon twice in 2013 and 2016 as well as the US Open in 2012 and has competed in 11 major finals.

He battled back from career-saving hip surgery in January 2019 and recovered from back surgery to compete at Wimbledon for the last time earlier this month. He was knocked out of the doubles in the first round alongside his brother Jamie.

Hinting that the end of his career was nigh in the wake of his Wimbledon exit, he said: “I want to keep playing but I can’t. Physically it’s too tough now. I want to play forever. I love the sport.”