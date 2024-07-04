Muckle Media makes Spey its third acquisition

Media merger

Nathalie Agnew: investing further

Muckle Media, the Edinburgh-based comms agency, has acquired Spey, creating a combined business with a 35-plus headcount and a target fee income above £2 million.

Jennifer Robertson, owner and founding partner of Spey, will exit the business “following a brief handover”.

Spey’s clients include whisky brand Glenfiddich; food brand Graham’s Family Dairy; engineering company Briggs of Burton; wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros and Rudd Spirits; and solar company AES Solar.

It was founded in 2017 and operates from offices in Speyside, northeast Scotland, and Leith, Edinburgh.

It becomes Muckle Media’s third acquisition, after it bought food, drink and hospitality comms specialist Taste Communications in 2022 and Platform PR in 2015. It generated revenue of £1.1m in 2023.

Nathalie Agnew, managing director and founder of Muckle Media, said: “We look forward to investing further in the team and brand and building upon successes to date.”

Ms Robertson said: “After almost a decade growing Spey, I think it is a good time for a new chapter in my career and life. It has been a privilege to build the agency working with the very best colleagues and to serve clients from every corner of the globe, with whom I have had the honour of a lifetime to work with.

“I have been thinking for some time about what I want to do with the next stage of my career, while juggling the joy and challenges of being a mother to young children and continuing to contribute to the organisations and industries that I am passionate about.”

Before founding Spey in 2017, Ms Robertson worked in comms at the Scottish National Party and was head of PR for the Yes Scotland pro-independence campaign ahead of the Scottish Referendum. She also worked agency-side at Weber Shandwick.