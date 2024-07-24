Moving to the UK as Health Professional: How to Obtain UK Health and Care Worker Visa

Advertorial Content |

If you’re considering moving to the UK to pursue a career in the health sector, you maybe wondering how to obtain the health and care visa. Though there are many foreign care workers in the UK, you must be granted a visa to be eligible for employment.

What is a Health and Care Visa?

The UK’s health and care visa is for foreign medical professionals that wish to live and work in the UK. To be eligible, you must be looking to work for the NHS, a supplier of the NHS, or in the adult social care sector. (For example, care homes etc.).

To be accepted there are various job and entry requirements that you must meet. There are also costs to consider when applying.

If granted, this visa lasts for 5 years and can be extended continuously. If you wish to stay in the UK and apply for permanent residence after 5 years, you may also be eligible to apply for ‘indefinite leave to remain’.

What Are the Entry Requirements?

To be eligible for this visa you and your intended job role must meet certain requirements. For example, you must:

Meet the language requirements. (You must be able to read, write, speak and understand English to at least level B1 on the CEFR scale).

Be qualified (E.g Doctor, nurse, or other health or social care professional).

(E.g Doctor, nurse, or other health or social care professional). Be appointed an eligible job role in the health or social care sector.

job role in the health or social care sector. Be offered a job role from a UK employer that is approved by the Home Office.

Obtain a certificate of sponsorship from your UK employer.

Be offered a job role that meets the salary requirements.

Understanding the Salary Requirements

Your job role in the UK must meet specific salary thresholds in order for your visa application to be successful. Salary requirements vary depending on your ocupation.

Due to recent UK immigration policy changes, the new threshold for applicants whose wage is based on the national pay scale is £23,200 per year. – (See here for further guidance).

However, where wages are not based on the national pay scale, each job role has a ‘going rate’. Applicants with these job roles must earn at least £29,000 per year or the lower going rate for their specific role.

There are some exceptions to this rule but only in certain circumstances.

What Documents Are Required?

As part of your application for the health and care visa you must supply the Home Office with certain documentation. This includes:

Valid passport or other national identity document.

Proof of knowledge of English skills.

Certificate of sponsorship reference number.

Occupation code.

Job title and annual salary.

Employer and sponsor license number.

Evidence of your finances.

Tuberculosis test results (if from a country where this is required).

Criminal record certificate (if required).

What Are the Financial Requirements?

The costs associated with applying for this visa depend on how long you plan to stay in the UK for. Holders of this visa pay reduced fees and are not required to pay the UK’s immigration health surcharge. The current application fees are as follows:

To stay in the UK for upto 3 years: £284

To stay in the UK for more than 3 years: £551

In addition, you must be able to prove that you have at least £1270 in savings to support yourself in the UK and be able to fund any additional costs such as documentation translation.

The Application Process

How Do I Apply?

Applications for a health and care visa in the UK should be made online and can be done from inside or outside the UK. You are able to submit an application upto 3 months before you are due to start work.

To complete your application, you will need to fill out and submit the application form along with your supporting documents. As part of the process you must be able to verify your identity, and successfully make payment of the application fee.

What are the Processing Times?

Each health and care visa application is considered individually however, applicants usually receive a decision within 3 weeks. Some applications can take longer than others depending on individual factors.

What can I do with a Health and Care visa?

The health and care visa makes various allowances. For example whilst holding this visa you may:

Work an eligible job.





Take on a second job (in some circumstances).

Travel in and out of the UK.

Apply for permanent residence (after 5 years).

However, all visa holders have to abide by specified immigration rules and are not allowed to change employer without first updating their visa.

Can I bring my Family?

Some main visa applicants with an eligible job role may be able to bring dependants to the UK to live with them as part of their visa application. A dependant is usually classed as:

Spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner, legal spouse.

child

However, if you apply for the health and care work visa after March 2024 for a care worker or senior careworker job role then you will not be able to add dependants to your application.