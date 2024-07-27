Motorists being ‘overcharged’ £1.6 billion for fuel

Watchdog bites

Fuel suppliers have been criticised by the competition watchdog

Motorists are paying £1.6 billion more than they should for fuel, according to the competition watchdog.

Profit margins on petrol and diesel remain significantly above historic levels, said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a year after it first reported on the issue. Supermarkets’ margins are roughly double what they were in 2019.

Simon Williams, the head of policy at RAC, said: “To see that drivers have paid £1.6 billion more than they should have in the last year is nothing short of outrageous, especially when so many are dependent on their vehicles.

“Drivers have every right to feel ripped off, especially knowing there is virtually no market competition between retailers.”

The watchdog has urged the government to introduce a compulsory scheme that would allow motorists to compare deals.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “We want to work with government to put in place our ­recommendation of a real-time fuel finder scheme to kick-start competition among retailers. This will put the power in the hands of drivers who can compare fuel prices wherever they are, sparking greater competition.”

The watchdog explained that a fuel finder scheme would allow motorists to save up to £4.50 each time they fill up and would make it easier to find cheaper forecourts.

It added: “The proposed introduction of the Digital Information and Smart Data Bill by the new government could provide the legislative basis to set up a compulsory and comprehensive scheme… which the CMA would welcome.

“Legislation — which is needed to establish the scheme fully — may take time to come into force.

“So that motorists can start to benefit from quicker, easier access to fuel prices through everyday apps sooner, the CMA encourages the government to introduce an enhanced interim voluntary scheme that is as close to the final scheme as possible.”

The British Retail Consortium said supermarkets looked to offer value overall across food and fuel.

Helen Dickinson, its chief executive, said: “Retailers will continue to work closely with the CMA and provide the necessary data to allow consumers to find the best prices for petrol and diesel.”