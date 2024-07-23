Michael Kors boosts Edinburgh’s luxury offering

Retail growth

Michael Kors now occupies a larger store

Michael Kors, the accessories and ready to wear brand, has expanded its store in Multrees Walk in Edinburgh, as the city’s luxury offering continues to thrive amid the general squeeze on retailers.

The opening of the enlarged 3,380 sq ft store comes ahead of the arrival of Gucci which is taking over the former Caffe Nero and Hugo Boss units. The latter has relocated into the adjoining St James Quarter.

Omega is also joining major brands in Multress Walk, such as Harvey Nichols, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Mulberry and Hyundai’s top-end Genesis marque. Other recent arrivals include Tag Heuer.

Multrees Walk has established itself as Edinburgh’s ‘style’ street, helping to boost the city’s status as a retail destination. It has been boosted by the opening of the St James Quarter which has brought other big names – and shoppers – to the capital.

However, the presence of so many top international brands in Edinburgh is regarded as a reflection of its appeal to wealthy visitors rather than a measure of the health of the retail sector.

Nor is the luxury market without its own troubles. Burberry‘s recent problems, which saw it part company with its chief executive following a plunge in sales, are a reminder that the top end is not immune to consumer pressures. Watches of Switzerland also saw its profits down sharply after a period characterised by big price increases and muted consumer confidence.

Commenting on Michael Kors’ expansion, Adam Stone, head of retail asset management UK at Nuveen, owner of St James Quarter, said: “Multrees Walk has been home to Michael Kors since 2012, and we are delighted to see them thrive and flourish so successfully to the point where a larger store was required.

“The expansion will also see new lines and product offerings in Edinburgh which is fantastic news for our shoppers to Multrees Walk.

“2024 is a very exciting year for Multrees Walk as we grow and evolve the retail offering by welcoming a number of high-end luxury brands.”