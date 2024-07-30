McGill’s hires experienced pair to boost leadership

Public transport

In the driving seat: Tony Williamson

McGill’s Group, the UK’s largest independent bus operator, has brought in two experienced business leaders to lead the company’s next phase of growth.

Current chief executive Ralph Roberts takes over as chairman from co-owner James Easdale who remains as a director alongside his brother, Sandy.

Public transport veteran Tony Williamson, who spent 17 years at Arriva Group, succeeds Mr Roberts. He has led business transitions at various organisations and has served on several transportation industry boards.

Robbie Drummond joins McGill’s Group as finance director and company secretary. He has enjoyed spells at KPMG, PWC, Thus and HBoS. He is a former group finance director at CalMac.

James Easdale said: “This is a significant strengthening of our team and one that we have committed fresh resources to in order to attract Tony and Robbie to the business.

“We now have a wider leadership group and Ralph is looking forward to devoting more time towards our growth plans as chairman, and as I move away from that role, it will allow me flexibility in addressing key projects within the McGill’s business and within my wider family investments alongside my brother Sandy.”

Mr Roberts added: “We are thrilled to welcome Tony and Robbie to the business and it is a real coup for McGill’s Group to be able to attract two leaders of their calibre to join with us.

“Both Tony and Robbie have extensive experience within the national and international transport and finance sectors and this will enhance our ability to grow our business sustainably, whilst identifying new and interesting markets for further business development.”

Mr Williamson said was looking forward to returning to Scotland and reuniting with the team at McGill’s.

“We are facing challenges in our industry which will require serious action to ensure the best value for the customer and the public purse is a priority,” he said.

“I am well aware of the desire of some governmental bodies to gain greater control over bus services, but they must be aware of the substantial risks and costs to the public.

“Having considerable experience of both public and private bus operations, including franchised operations, it is clear that we need to work with decision-makers to understand the risks and implications that this may hold for the people of Scotland.

“My challenge is to continue to build on the strong foundation that has been laid in the quality of service provided by McGill’s Group and to ensure we are well equipped to handle whatever public policy challenges lie ahead.”

Mr Drummond echoed those views, saying McGill’s wants to continue working with local partners to ensure the highest quality provision for passengers.

‘I know from my time in the transport sector that McGill’s has invested heavily to grow from a regional business to become a major operator in the UK and I look forward to working with the owners, Ralph, Tony and the senior team to enable best performance, deliver strong governance and ensure future success for the years ahead.”