Markets face volatility as Biden quits White House race

Harris tipped

By our Markets reporter |

Joe Biden has been persuaded not to run for a second term

Markets are likely to enter a period of volatility in the immediate aftermath of Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the US presidential race.

Analysts said there could be a knee-jerk negative move, with bonds marked lower, as a result of that increased uncertainty.

However, the likelihood of Mr Biden not seeking a second term has been priced in by some traders who say the direction of the markets will be dictated more by speculation over who replaces him and how soon.

There is little historical experience on how to read market reaction. The most recent example of a sitting president not seeking a second term was Lyndon Johnson in 1968.

The Democratic Party now faces the daunting task of selecting a new nominee with its national convention set to begin on 19 August in Chicago.

Approximately 4,000 Democratic delegates will gather to choose a new candidate, with vice president Kamala Harris emerging as an early favourite.

Ms Harris, 59, is considered the safest option with just four months until the election, and she may retain the Biden campaign’s $91.6 million war chest more easily than a new candidate.

Despite her advantages, her nomination is not guaranteed. Other potential candidates include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The president thanked Ms Harris but did not endorse her as his successor. He plans to address the nation later this week to provide more details.

Favourite: Kamala Harris

US futures opened little changed as traders assessed the stock-market implications before a week loaded with major earnings releases.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose less than 0.1% as the market opened at 6pm in New York. The dollar — typically a safe-haven that investors seek out during times of turmoil — traded little changed.

Some investors’ initial reading was that stocks wouldn’t react kindly to the news — at least initially. Their reasoning was that markets do not react well to uncertainty, be it political or economic.

Stocks in Asia fell this morning those this was partly in linbe with losses on Wall Street and Europe followinbg Friday’s IT outage.

Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James, said: “Any time you create this kind of change it creates uncertainty. This could be taken negatively in terms of higher deficits. In my opinion, we have two fiscally irresponsible parties.

“Tomorrow, I think ends up with the bond market probably on the negative side.” Small caps, financials, energy, and crypto could see a little pullback, according to one analyst.

Biden’s announcement follows a rocky week for markets that saw investors take profits on Big Tech and tech-adjacent stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 saw its biggest pullback in three months as a result. Some said reports that Mr Biden was planning to not seek a second term contributed to this weakness.

The announcement added to concerns over what Investors are calling the biggest IT outage ever on Friday. Some say stocks are already overdue a pullback, with analysts pointing to lofty valuations and creeping doubts about the artificial-intelligence hype that has powered much of the rally.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who publicly endorsed former President Trump after he survived an attempted assassination last week, said in a post on X that he will continue to support the Republican ticket despite Biden dropping out of the race.

“My smartest friends, including those living in the San Francisco Bay Area who have been lifelong Dems, are excited about Trump/Vance,” Musk wrote on X. “I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit. That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party.”

Fellow billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a fierce critic of former President Trump and Democratic megadonor, wrote on X that Biden “is a leader who acts with the best interests of America in mind” and called his withdrawal from the election “one of the most selfless acts we’ve seen from a politician in modern American history.”

He also endorsed Vice President Harris as being “the right person at the right time” to serve as the Democratic Party’s nominee in November.