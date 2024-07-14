Market reform ‘could give Scots cheapest energy’

King's Speech

Scotland’s renewable power sources should mean it pays less for electricity, says energy boss

Labour’s plan to cut household energy bills and stimulate green growth will come under further scrutiny this week after a power industry leader again said Scotland should have the cheapest electricity in Europe.

At present, wholesale electricity prices are set across the UK by the gas market. Campaigners say pricing should take into account that Scotland and some other parts of the UK take most of their electricity from lower cost renewable sources.

The new UK Government will unveil its legislative programme on Wednesday which is expected to feature a publicly-owned clean energy company, GB Energy that will invest in generation.

Labour says GB Energy will help cut household energy bills but has not given details as to how, or when, this will be achieved.

Greg Jackson, chief executive of Octopus Energy, said this was possible, but only if the government took “extremely rapid and focused action”. This would mean going further than lifting restrictions on onshore wind farms south of the border.

He said there had to be new grid connections for generators and pointed out that some in the north pay more for such connections than those in the south.

A week ago he said people living near wind farms – such as in Scotland – should pay less for their electricity.

Mr Jackson today repeated his call for the single market in electricity to be dismantled.

He told a TV programme: “If we had regional pricing in the UK for electricity, every region would be cheaper than it is now. Scotland would have the cheapest electricity in Europe.”

There is particular outrage that households in Shetland have to make at least £52,000 a year – twice as much as the UK average of £26,000 – to say out of fuel poverty, according to a report by the islands council two years ago.

In March Claire Coutinho, who was UK energy secretary, set out proposals to switch to zonal pricing for electricity which would have meant consumers paying less for their electricity the closer they live to the infrastructure generating it.

Speaking ahead of the King’s Speech, which is expected to contain 35 bills, the Prime Minister said: “Our work is urgent. There is no time to waste.

“We are hitting the ground running by bringing forward the laws we will need to rebuild our country for the long-term – and our ambitious, fully costed agenda is the down payment on that change.”

He added: “From energy, to planning, to unbreakable fiscal rules, my government is serious about delivering the stability that is going to turbocharge growth that will create wealth in every corner of the UK.

“The task of national renewal will not be easy, and this is just the down payment on our plans for the next five years, but the legislation set out at the King’s Speech will build on the momentum of our first days in office and make a difference to the lives of working people.”

