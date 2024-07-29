Lomond Fine Foods expands | grants for flexibility

Business digest

Wildest dreams: Sam and Barbara Henderson

A family run food service wholesaler, which began as a sandwich seller from the back of a van, is expanding its headquarters and is on course for turnover of £90 million.

Lomond Fine Foods now serves a range of deli items, seafood dishes and bakery treats to 2,500 customers.

It has doubled the storage capacity at its 36,000 sq ft Port Dundas warehouse and can now store up to 4,000 pallets, supporting its aim of reaching £90m in sales by 2028. The expansion was supported by a £3.5m package from Bank of Scotland.

Prior to the business’ launch in 1997, husband and wife team Sam and Barbara Henderson began their journey manufacturing sandwiches to supply forecourts, caterers and eventually the NHS in Glasgow before buying and distributing quality local food products.

The company has become a key player in the food wholesale market, supplying cafés, hotels, restaurants, and caterers across the UK.

Mr Henderson, managing director, said: “Never in our wildest dreams did Barbara and I imagine that two decades after starting our humble sandwich business from the back of a van, we would end up where we are today.

“Now we’re on our way to hitting a turnover of £90m and our bakery produce is sought after by huge global retailers.”

Grants for flexible working

A fund to help businesses, charities and other organisations adopt fair work practices has opened for applications.

Grants are available to implement changes such as the delivery of workplace training and processes that support flexible working and help to create and sustain a more diverse workforce.

The £350,000 Fairer Workplaces Fund adds to Scottish Government measures supporting fair work, including making payment of the real Living Wage and providing an effective voice for workers a condition of grant awards.

Employment Minister Tom Arthur visited McAllister Litho Glasgow, a commercial print company, to learn about the benefits of fair work from staff.

The printworks offers its employees the option of working compressed work hours, swapping shifts and making minor adjustments to their hours.

NSMP moves to city centre

Sayma Cox

The Infrastructure firm North Sea Midstream Partners is relocating from Aberdeen’s Balmoral Business Park to Marischal Square in the city centre.

NSMP owns almost 600km of gas pipelines across the North Sea and employs more than 1,000 at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire as well as in Teesside and Norway.

Sayma Cox, chief executive, said: “We are committed to supporting economic growth in Aberdeen and the northeast of Scotland and are excited for our move into the city centre.”