Lloyds posts fall in profit and lending margin

Half-year update

Tighter margins reflect higher borrowing costs (pic: Terry Murden)

Lloyds Banking Group posted a 13% fall in underlying profit for the half year to the end of June to £3.5 billion from £4.04bn in the corresponding period last year.

Statutory profit – including one-off costs – was down 14% to £3.3bn.

The net interest margin – the amount of money that a bank earns in interest on loans compared to the amount it is paying in interest on deposits – deteriorated to 2.9% from 3.18% in line with forecasts.

The bank, parent of Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Scottish Widows, declared an uplift in the interim dividend to 1.06p against 0.92p last time.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn described the figures as “robust”, underpinned by solid income performance and cost discipline alongside strong capital generation.

He said: “2024 is a key year for our strategic delivery. We continue to deliver on our strategic transformation, as illustrated in the fourth of our investor seminars last month.

“We remain on track to meet our 2024 targeted outcomes. Indeed, our progress to date enables us to reaffirm 2024 guidance and remain confident in achieving our 2026 strategic objectives and guidance.”

Zoe Gillespie, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Although profits have fallen, Lloyds’ results are broadly in line with expectations.

“The bank’s net interest margin was always going to come under pressure from peaking interest rates and competition, so today’s reduction comes as little surprise.

“The indications from European banks’ results were that the sector, as a whole, should be in relatively rude health and Lloyds is very much a continuation of that story.

“All things being equal, the bank is on track to deliver its guidance for the year and longer term strategic aims – but the question remains what the next big move will be, following the sale of its Scottish Widows in-force bulk annuity portfolio.”