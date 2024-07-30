Liner in first port of call | Brimmond rises | CivTech support

Business digest

Berth right: the Carnival Legend

A cruise ship as long as three football pitches has become the first user of a new deep water berth at Leith docks, designed to house the world’s largest offshore support vessels.

Carnival Legend, a 293-metre vessel with 12 decks above the water – 15 times higher than the Royal Yacht Britannia – arrived carrying 2,000 passengers and 930 crew.

The presence of the 88,500 tonnes vessel in the port marks a key milestone in turning Leith into a renewable energy hub with deep water facilities and about 175 acres earmarked for industrial development.

Stuart Wallace, the newly-appointed chief executive of Forth Ports, said: “Although designed and built for offshore renewables, this successful trial of the new deepwater outer berth in Leith with the Carnival Legend is a true milestone for our business as we get Leith ready, ahead of the market, for future renewables projects.”

The Leith Renewables Hub will be part of the Forth Green Freeport which aim to re-industrialise central Scotland.

Brimmond surges on big contracts

Engineering specialist Brimmond has announced a 74% increase in turnover to £11.4 million on the back of big contract wins, exceeding its forecast of £10m.

Orders won by the Kintore-based company included a five-year deal to provide crane servicing and engineering support for the British Antarctic Survey’s research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Brimmond specialises in the design, manufacture, rental and repair of lifting, mechanical and hydraulic equipment for industry.

With customer demand accelerating business growth, Brimmond embarked on an extensive recruitment campaign, increasing the firm’s headcount over the year from 40 to 52.

Managing director of Brimmond, Tom Murdoch, said: “Whilst we anticipated growth for the company over the past financial year, the extent of that growth has far exceeded our expectations.”

CivTech funding

A further £8 million is being made available by the Scottish Government to help start-up businesses and entrepreneurs solve public sector challenges.

The latest round of the CivTech programme invites companies and individuals to come up with innovations and products that will improve lives and practices across a wide range of public sector areas.

Applicants are invited to submit ideas to tackle nine challenges. They range from cutting pharmaceutical waste to using technology to improve public engagement in policymaking. Additional “wildcard” challenges are anticipated to launch in the coming weeks.

Since it launched in 2016, about £20m of Scottish Government funding has been invested in the CivTech programme, with 90 companies and entrepreneurs helped to grow and develop.