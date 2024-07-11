Legal threat after Miliband bans oil & gas licences

North Sea blow

Ed Miliband: immediate action (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Oil and gas companies are said to be considering legal action after it was reported that Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband has ordered an immediate ban on new North Sea licences.

Those affected are said to be considering claims for damages after spending time and cash to bid for new fields in the region.

The new Energy Minister is said to have overruled his own officials in taking the action as he told regulators they should not approve a new round of drilling that had been expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Yesterday, the North Sea Transition Authority said there were no plans to change policy despite the new Labour government .

It said “further consideration is being given to a small number of remaining applications and a few more may be offered at a later date”.

News of a ban will have a huge impact on the north-east of Scotland and backs up pro-election claims by the Tories that only they could be trusted to protect the industry. The SNP has flip-flopped on the issue but now says it would only approve new exploration if it met tough environmental conditions.

Scottish Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, an energy minister in the last government, called on Sir Keir Starmer to intervene and reverse the “economic and environmentally illiterate” move.

“This reckless move by Ed Miliband confirms that Labour are no friends of Scotland’s vital oil and gas industry,” he said.

“The new Energy Secretary is happy to turn off the taps in the North Sea and put tens of thousands of jobs at risk. His economic and environmentally illiterate policy of banning further exploration – which is supported by the SNP – is even opposed by his own officials.

“Keir Starmer should step in and reverse this decision immediately, or risk major damage to our energy security and Scotland’s economy.”

Offshore Energies UK chief executive David Whitehouse said: “We remain deeply concerned that some of the new proposals being put forward for our industry will undermine the energy transition we all want to deliver.

“Labour’s leadership has recognised that North Sea oil and gas will be with us for decades to come and they have committed to managing this strategic national asset in a way that does not jeopardise jobs. They now need to deliver on their commitment to support our industry.”