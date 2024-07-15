Labour ‘unlikely’ to revive NatWest shares sell-off

Retail rethink

Paul Thwaite: best interests (pix: Terry Murden)

Labour now looks unlikely to pick up the former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plan for a public sale of NatWest shares because of existing demand in the market, according to a City analyst.

Treasury selling and share buybacks have reduced the taxpayers’ stake to below 20% as the process for returning the bank fully to private ownership has gathered pace.

The Treasury stepped in to buy 84% of what was Royal Bank of Scotland group in the 2008 financial crisis to save it from collapse.

A plan by Mr Hunt to sell the remaining shares in a 1980s-style “Tell Sid” campaign was put on hold when the general election was called.

His successor Rachel Reeves told the media in Edinburgh last month that she had “no plans to deviate from the government’s plan”.

However, as a result of the bank buying back shares back from the Treasury in May and the government’s ongoing trading plan, the taxpayers’ stake has almost halved since December, from 37.98% to 19.97% as investor appetite shows no sign of waning.

“It looks increasingly unlikely that Labour will resurrect the previous government’s plans to hold a public sale of NatWest shares,” said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.

“Since the general election was called on 22 May, the Treasury has been quietly offloading parcels of NatWest shares in either off- or on-market transactions.”

Mr Coatsworth added that in the weeks after postponing the public share offering the Treasury’s stake in NatWest, trading as Royal Bank of Scotland north of the border, has fallen from 26.95% to 19.97% via five rounds of sales, “implying there is enough demand from institutional investors to mop up its stock.”

He said: “Maintaining that pace of sales would suggest the Treasury may not need to resort to a public share offering, but ditching the plan completely would be a missed opportunity. Holding a big campaign to clear the remainder of its holding could be a major catalyst to get people investing for the first time.”

Under the new listing rules, falling below 20% means that Treasury will cease to be considered a related party to the bank one year from today.

NatWest Group CEO Paul Thwaite said: “We are pleased with the continued momentum in the reduction of HM Treasury’s stake in the bank. The holding has almost halved throughout the course of 2024, moving below 20% today.

“Returning NatWest Group to full private ownership remains a key ambition and we believe it is in the best interests of both the bank and all our shareholders.”

The bank reiterated that any decisions around the sale of UK government shares – including the timing, pricing or mechanics – are a matter for the government.