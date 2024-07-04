Labour on track to govern with 170 seat majority

Exit poll

Sir Keir Starmer: transformed Labour

Sir Keir Starmer will be elected to lead a Labour government with a majority of 170 seats, with the Conservatives losing 241 seats, the SNP vote collapsing and Reform winning 13 seats, according to an exit poll.

Labour is expected to win 410 seats, the Conservatives 131, the Liberal Democrats 61 (up 53) and the SNP just 10 (down 38). It means Sir Kier has turned the worst result since the war in 2019 into its best. If confirmed it will be biggest landslide since 1832.

Up to eight members of the Tory Cabinet are expected to lose their seats, including the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Speculation was mounting over the future of Rishi Sunak who has said he will stay on as leader despite growing calls for him to step down.

Nicola Sturgeon, former First Minister of Scotland speaking on ITV, said the vote was “seismic” for Labour, driven by a Tory collapse. She admitted: “This is not a good night for the SNP.”

Questions will now be asked about John Swinney’s strategy for independence which appears to have had little support on a night that also appears to have left Alex Salmond’s Alba party empty-handed.

London stocks remained in the green by the close, buoyed by optimistic market sentiment and hopes that the new government will be quickly followed by an interest rate cut next month.

The FTSE 100 index was up 70.14 points (0.86%), closing at 8,241.26 points, while the FTSE 250 climbed 0.39% to 20,610.34 points.

In currency markets, sterling was last up 0.14% on the dollar, trading at $1.2760, while it saw a slight decline of 0.08% against the euro to change hands at €1.1802.

