Labour commits to long-awaited audit reform

King;'s Speech

Patisserie was a high profile failure (pic: Terry Murden)

Labour has pledged that it will bring forward a long-awaited reform of audit and corporate governance.

It will replace the Financial Reporting Council with an Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (Arga) with greater powers to oversee companies and pursue directors.

Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the FRC, who will also be the new head of Arga once it is formed, said the new powers are needed in order for it to do its work effectively.

The change is supported by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland which last month accused the previous government of “an inexcusable lack of action”.

Six years since the collapse of Carillion and the failures of Bhs and Patisserie Valerie have seen pressure applied by the professional bodies for the regulatory environment to be tightened.

Plans to create Arga have been on the table since 2019 and legislation has now emerged among Labour’s list of priorities. However, legislation is not expected to be passed into law for at least a couple of years.

In the meantime the FRC has been given the ability to ban any auditor from reviewing the accounts of “public interest entities” (PIEs) which tend to be household name, or large businesses important to the UK economy.

The bill will increase the number of companies deemed to be PIEs, while the FRC will be released from pursuing directors only if they are a member of an accountancy body. New powers will allow Arga to pursue all directors.

Responding to Labour’s plans, Bruce Cartwright, ICAS chief executive said: “It’s good news that a draft bill to restore trust in audit and corporate governance is firmly on the agenda.

“There will now be more consultation as the bill is scoped, but the announcement today paves the way for a better system of governance for everyone – investors, pensioners, shareholders and the wider public. The arguments for this reform have been made and won. We had sought, and received, reassurance that this was high on the agenda for any incoming government.

“The hope is that the Bill will give investors and the public access to more transparent reporting and accountability from our most important businesses on their finances. As we have said, this is vital to build the trust and confidence needed to support economic growth.

““We welcome the plans for a revamped, stronger regulator to uphold standards and independent scrutiny of companies’ accounts. We are especially pleased to see that the Bill will address the accountability of company directors by giving more transparency about directors’ decisions. We welcome legislation that will allow for oversight of the whole board of a business.

“Legislation won’t stop corporate collapse from happening. But it can make sure that the highest standards of governance and accountability are followed. This increases transparency, so when things do go wrong, contingency planning is improved and valuable lessons are learned.