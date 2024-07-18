Kier | SSE | Craneware | Artisanal Spirits | Frasers | labour data

Markets: Live

Kier Group is well-placed to benefit from infrastructure spending

Civil engineer and construction company Kier Group said its core businesses are well-placed to benefit from investment in UK infrastructure, particularly in water, affordable homes and public housing maintenance.

The order book growth continues to reflect the momentum of the group, and as at 30 June 2024 was c.£10.8bn, representing a c.7% increase over the prior year (30 June 2023: £10.1bn).

“Given the order book strength and Kier’s framework positioning, approximately 85% of Group revenue for FY25 is already secured which provides us with a high degree of certainty.”

The group said its full year FY24 results are anticipated to be above the prior year and in line with market expectations, reflecting a strong operational performance.

Labour data

Unemployment has risen by 0.4% on the year to 4.4% and economic inactivity due to long-term sickness continues to be at near-record levels at 2.81 million.

Unemployment remains at its highest level since September 2021.

The employment rate has fallen to 74.4%, down 1.1% on the year. The Work Foundation says this means Labour will need to see over a five percentage point increase in the rate in future years to achieve their aim of raising the employment rate to 80% – which would be the highest in the G7.

Annual nominal wage growth has dropped slightly to 5.7%. This is historically strong, but growth appears to be on a downward trajectory.

SSE

Energy company SSE said Q1 performance has been in line with expectations and continues to demonstrate the strength and stability provided by its balanced mix of regulated and market-based businesses.

Renewable output in Q1 was 60% higher when compared to the same period last year, reflecting a return to more normalised weather conditions over the period, in addition to year-on-year capacity increases.

Financial expectations for individual business units as set out in May therefore remain unchanged, and continue to be subject to weather, market conditions and plant availability across the key winter months to come.

Frasers

Shares in Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group leapt almost 10% after it posted annual profit growth near the top end of its guidance.

Adjusted profit before tax of £544.8 million was reported for the year to 28 April by the owner of Sports Direct, Evans Cycles and Flannels.

Profit before tax from continuing operations fell 20.5% to £507m, as revenue fell 0.9% to £5.5 billion.

For the financial year to April 2025, the FTSE 100-listed group said it expects adjusted profit to grow to somewhere between £575m and £625m.

The shares rose 9.6% to 900.20p in early trading.

Craneware

Software company Craneware, which serves the US healthcare market, said revenue for the year to the end of June is expected to exceed $188m which is above the upper end of current market expectations, an 8% increase over the prior year (FY23: $174.0m).

The Edinburgh-based group also expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA of at least $58m, a 6% increase over the prior year (FY23: $54.9m) and towards the top end of market expectations, continuing its delivery of an above 30% EBITDA margin.

This “healthy” sales performance and continued high levels of customer retention have delivered growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $172m (30 June 2023: $169m), with additional growth expected as more of the sales and partner success convert to ARR.

Keith Neilson, CEO said: “The exciting growth and expansion opportunities that our new alliance with Microsoft brings to the group, combined with our continued investment in the Trisus platform, the considerable data assets we maintain, and our independence within the US healthcare market mean we are uniquely placed to support all US hospitals.

“Supported by a strong balance sheet, high levels of revenue visibility and the partnerships and alliances we are developing, we are confident this year’s healthy performance is evidence of the expanded and long-term opportunities that are ahead of us.”

Artisanal Spirits Company

The owner of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) said the positive profit improvement momentum which characterised the second half of last year has continued through H1 FY24, with a c£1m year on year increase in EBITDA.

Launches in new markets such as Taiwan, the acquisition of Single Cask Nation (SCN) in January of this year and the development of our members’ cask sales programme, enables ASC to mitigate the group’s exposure to any given market, such as China where trading continues to be challenging.

With a larger, more diversified business, China is increasingly proportionately smaller for the group.

Revenue was broadly flat in H1-24, SMWS membership was broadly stable and year on year costs were reduced.

It has continued to optimise its whisky cask purchasing by evolving to a greater acquisition of new make spirit (transitioning from historical acquisitions of more aged stock), building an exceptional collection of around 18,000 casks, from approximately 150 leading distilleries and representing over 200 different makes.

As a result, the company now has whisky stocks in place to satisfy demand for the foreseeable future, and therefore the cash profile of the group will adjust significantly going forward as it transitions from material net cash investments in stock over the last decade to a replacement approach.