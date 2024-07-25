KCA Deutag acquired by H&P in $1.97bn deal

Energy tie-up

The deal unites two energy giants

Oil drilling and engineering company KCA Deutag International has been acquired by US-based Helmerich & Payne for $1.9725 billion in cash.

H&P designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs around the world. Adding Aberdeenshire-based KCA Deutag’s global operations will give H&P leading positions in the US and Middle East, the two most prominent oil and gas producing regions in the world.

The transaction adds a complementary asset-light offshore management contract business, primarily comprising 29 offshore platform rigs under KCA Deutag management, and KCA Deutag’s manufacturing and engineering business (Kenera) with three facilities serving the oilfield service industry.

CEO of KCA Deutag, Joseph Elkhoury, said: “This announcement represents a significant milestone in the strategic transformation journey of KCA Deutag and delivers benefits to all stakeholders: our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities where we live and work.

“We look forward to joining H&P, combining the strengths of our people together with our geographical footprint, to create an organisation with an unrivalled global network, service capability and technology offering.”

“The size, scale and financial strength of the combined organisation will provide a stable foundation for long-term growth and diversification to safeguard a sustainable and prosperous future for our people.”

President and CEO of H&P, John Lindsay, commented: “This is a historic and transformative transaction for the company, and we are excited about what this means for H&P’s future, as it accelerates our international expansion particularly in the Middle East and enhances the company’s global leadership in onshore drilling solutions.

“KCA Deutag’s assets and operations will add resilient revenues, providing greater earnings visibility and cash flow generation. As a result, we expect to generate sizeable incremental cash flows and are confident this transaction will deliver near- and long-term growth and value creation for H&P shareholders.”

The transaction is expected to close prior to calendar 2024 year-end, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The proceeds will be used to repay KCA Deutag’s Group debt instruments and provide value realisation for its existing investors.