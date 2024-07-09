Johnston Carmichael unveils new leadership team

Accountancy

Mark Houston and Lynne Walker

Accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has appointe a senior partner and chief executive as it reshapes its leadership team.

Mark Houston, chair, becomes senior partner while Lynne Walker, formerly the firm’s vice chair, and head of business advisory, becomes CEO.

Ms Walker, who is based in Elgin, where the firm was founded almost 90 years ago, succeeds Andrew Walker, who has made the decision to step down after five years.

Under his tenure, the firm opened a Newcastle office, grew its London team and increased its headcount from 800 people to more than 900 across the UK. Turnover was £67.9m in the year ended 31 May 2023.

Mr Houston, who joined the firm in 2006, became partner in 2008 and was selected to lead the Glasgow office in 2011, before being appointed to the board in 2013. He became Vice Chair in 2019 before being appointed Chair in 2022. He sits on the European board of Moore Global.