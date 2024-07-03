Jerba Campervans on target for record turnover

Half-year surge

Jerba team: stellar first half

A Scottish campervan specialist has recorded its best half-year performance and says it is on target for a record annual turnover.

Employee-owned Jerba Campervans said Income for the six months to the end of June came in at £1.8 million, up £600,000 on the same period last year.

Founder Simon Poole said the rise was a result of investment in the North Berwick-based firm’s operations, a return to a regular supply chain following post-Covid delays, and improving productivity.

The uplift in business has enabled the company to forecast record turnover of £3.8m for the full year, £800,000 more than the previous record total in 2021.

Mr Poole said: “We have made significant improvements to our workshop which is enabling us to deliver more campervans, more often.

“We hope that this stellar first half of the year will propel us to our projected record turnover, and act as a catalyst for further growth in the years ahead.”

Jerba Campervans added an additional 200sqm to its production floor which has been in operation since January, enabling the firm to both diversify its customer offering into habitation checks and vehicle servicing, whilst also increasing overall campervan production by around 20%.

The company has set its sights on a new partnership with the leading automotive giant, Ford. With the new Ford Transit Custom now launched, Jerba is now working on new campervan designs for the vehicle and is optimistic of announcing a formal partnership with Ford by the end of this year.

After moving its staff of 16 to a four day working week at the start of 2024, Jerba Campervans celebrated six years of employee ownership in January.