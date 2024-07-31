HSBC to return a further $3bn to shareholders

Bank boost

Noel Quinn is bowing out with a rise in profit

HSBC Holdings is returning a further $3 billion to shareholders after posting earnings that beat expectations driven by rising income from global banking and markets.

The Asia-focused bank said pretax profit for the three months to the end of June rose to $8.9 billion, compared with the company-compiled estimate of $7.78 billion. For the first six months pretax profit fell 0.4% to $21.6 billion but was better than the $20.5 billion average of broker forecasts.

HSBC, which is due to welcome its new CEO Georges Elhedery in September following the retirement of Noel Quinn, said it was making progress with ambitions to grow fee-based income to offset falling revenue from lending, with several major central banks seen likely to cut interest rates later this year.

“We are confident that we have the right strategy and model to grow revenue, even in a lower interest rate environment,” Mr Quinn said in a statement.

The company declared an interim dividend of 10 cents a share, the second payment of 2024 following 31 cents announced last quarter.