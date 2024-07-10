Hoskins to appoint liquidator as UK business fails

Architecture demise

The Love Loan development in Glasgow

Hoskins Architects, the Glasgow-based firm, is due to appoint a liquidator after ceasing to trade in the UK.

The practice, set up up by the late Gareth Hoskins in 1998, blamed an ‘outstanding six-figure debt’ and a difficult trading environment contributing to multiple project delays.

It traded under the rebranded Hoskins Architects name since 2015, and was a subsidiary of the Hoskins Architects Group which is not affected by the failure of the UK business.

It said: “Hoskins Architects Group Limited is sorry to announce that the directors of its UK trading subsidiary Gareth Hoskins Architects Limited have been forced to take the decision to cease trading, and are in the process of appointing a liquidator.

“This situation has come about as a result of project delays combined with the illiquidity of a major client and the significant outstanding six-figure debt owed to Gareth Hoskins Architects Limited by that party.”

The collapse of the firm which was engaged for a number of flagship projects, comes two years after a restructuring exercise that saw the business establish a new German company alongside its transition to an employee ownership trust.

The Berlin-based arm of the company is unaffected by events in the UK as is Hoskins Architects Group Ltd, the parent company which was the sole owner of Gareth Hoskins Architects Limited and Hoskins Planungs GmbH.

The practice added: “Hoskins Architects Group Limited is not affected by these developments and its German subsidiary, Hoskins Planungs GmbH, will continue to focus on projects in German-speaking countries.

“It will continue to concentrate on the delivery of public cultural and museum projects in listed buildings, the preparation of studies and master plans for cultural and social facilities, and providing process support for complex public cultural building projects.”

Gareth Hoskins Architects closed on 28 June, eight years on from the sudden death of its eponymous founder.

According to Gareth Hoskins Architects’ last filed accounts for the year ending 30 September 2023, the company employed 34 staff.

The statement shows the company made a loss after taxation of £58,900 during the period, having made a £213,000 loss the year before (2022). Turnover had dipped from £2.5 million to £2.4m over the same period.

The firm delivered key projects including Aberdeen Art Gallery, the Love Loan development in George Square, Glasgow, as well as a planned skyscraper at Washington Street in what could be the tallest building in the country.

Earlier this year Carson & Partners was forced into liquidation after encountering similar financial difficulties.

Commenting on the demise of Hoskins UK, rival firm Page\Park said it “is a stark reminder of the challenges faced within our industry, and the degree of commercial uncertainty and pressure that architectural practices are exposed to day in day out.

“The role of architect is under increasing pressure, with ever increasing complexity of scope and responsibility, twinned with tightening fees and payment terms, transfer of risk, uncertain project programmes and unpredictable project pauses and delays caused by uncertainty around funding situations and statutory process.”