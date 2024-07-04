Hawksmoor restaurants in £100m sale speculation

Auction rumour

By a Daily Business reporter |

Hawksmoor has a restaurant adjacent to the Edinburgh Grand (pic of Edinburgh Grand by Terry Murden)

Hawksmoor, the upmarket steakhouse chain, is believed to be up for sale as its founders seek funds to expand overseas.

Bankers at Stephens, a US-based advisory firm, are understood to have been hired to pursue an auction that could raise more than £100 million.

The chain has 11 venues in the UK and Ireland, including one adjacent to the Edinburgh Grand Hotel in St Andrew Square, and two in America.

Founders Will Beckett and Huw Gott are expected to retain their minority holdings in the event of a sale, and would stay on to run its day-to-day operations, according to Propel, a hospitality sector newsletter.

Since 2013 it has been 51%-owned by Graphite Capital, the London-based investment house that has backed Wagamama and Corbin & King.