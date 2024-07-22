Harland & Wolff seeks options after loan rejection

Jobs at risk

Harland & Wolff needs to be refinanced

Shipyard and engineering business Harland & Wolff, a name synonymous with the Titanic, has been told by the UK Government that it will not guarantee a £200 million loan.

The Belfast-based company, which has 400 employees in Scotland, needs the guarantee to raise badly-needed finance.

But it has been told there is a “very substantial risk that taxpayer money would be lost.” Labour’s Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the market was “best placed to resolve the commercial matters” faced by the firm.

Unions said the workers at the yard needed “every possible support from ministers on both sides of the border.”

The company has sites Devon and two in Scotland – Anish on Lewis and in Methil – which were taken on by the shipbuilder following the collapse of Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab).

UK Export Finance, the government credit agency, agreed to the guarantee in December, but the final sign-off was subject to a commercial rate review and consent from the Treasury.

The company is part of a consortium that landed a £1.6bn contract to build new Fleet Solid Support ships for the Royal Navy.

In a written statement to Parliament, Mr Reynolds said the Government would also not offer direct funding to help maintain the company’s liquidity.

“This decision was based on a comprehensive assessment of the company’s financial profile and the criteria set out in our risk policies. We have also decided not to provide any form of emergency liquidity funding.

Harland & Wolff’s site at Arnish

“While such a decision is not easy, it is my assessment, following extensive engagement by my officials with market players, that HM Government funding would not necessarily secure our objectives and there is a very substantial risk that taxpayer money would be lost.

“The Government believes, in this instance, that the market is best placed to resolve the commercial matters faced by Harland and Wolff.”

In a statement, the firm said it would seek alternative new debt facilities from current lender Riverstone Credit Management.

The company said it was also engaging an investment bank – Rothschild & Co – to assess “strategic options”.

Chief executive John Wood has also taken a leave of absence with immediate effect, with Russell Downs, an industry expert in refinancing and recapitalisation, taking on the role of interim executive chairman.

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said she had written to Scottish Secretary Ian Murray and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes in a bid to secure the future of the site.

Ms Gilmour added: “There are many options to protect these yards, including in the manufacture of wind turbines and other renewable energy infrastructure.

“If talk of a just transition is ever to be more than empty words, these workers and their yards must have a secure future as part of a new industrial strategy for Scotland.”

Ms Gilmour added: “It is not enough just for the yards to survive, they must be supported to thrive.”