Hampden Park to host Rangers ‘home’ fixtures

Stadium switch

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Delay: Ibrox (image: DB Media Services).

Rangers have agreed a deal to play their home matches at Hampden Park while construction work continues at Ibrox.

A delay to work on the Copland Stand meant the Glasgow club had to seek an alternative venue for their opening ‘home’ games of the campaign.

The Premiership fixtures against Motherwell on Saturday, 10 August and Ross County two weeks later will now both be staged at the National Stadium.

Further matches in the Champions League third qualifying round and potential play-off round, as well as a possible home clash in the Scottish League Cup, are also set for Hampden.

The agreement, which according to the Scottish FA will see Rangers pay for “an accelerated pitch growth programme” to make sure the Hampden grass is ready for the Scottish Premiership kick-off, runs until Scotland host Poland in the Nations League on 5 September.

A statement from the SFA said: “The Scottish FA and SPFL have today approved Rangers FC’s request to host the club’s home matches at Hampden Park, due to ongoing works at Ibrox Stadium.

“The arrangement includes the club’s home matches up to Scotland’s UEFA Nations League fixture at home to Poland on September 5 and the SPFL Board has approved Rangers playing such matches away from their own registered ground.

“As part of the agreement, Rangers have committed to fund an accelerated pitch growth programme to ensure the Hampden surface is ready for the club’s first home game.

“The SPFL have confirmed that due to the Rangers v Motherwell match in the William Hill Premiership now taking place at Hampden Park on Saturday, 10 August, it has been agreed with Queen’s Park that their match against Livingston in the William Hill Championship, to be played at the City Stadium, has been moved to Friday 9 August.”

In a statement from Rangers, the Ibrox outfit said: “The club is continuing to work tirelessly on the Copland Stand project at Ibrox to complete that as soon as possible. As soon as the club can provide a definitive update on matches returning to our home, it will do so.”