Graduate back in Scotland to set up purifier plant

| July 16, 2024
Guests at the factory launch watch the purifiers in action

A former student at Strathclyde University has returned to Scotland three decades after graduating to open a factory making air purifiers.

Charles Huang, chairman and CEO of Innova Nanojet Technologies, has set up a base in the Vale of Leven, West Dunbartonshire, where the company will employ 195 workers.

It has received a package of support from Scottish Enterprise that includes a grant of £1.5 million towards its £9m investment.

Dr Huang said: “Thirty years after my graduation from the University of Strathclyde, I’m very thrilled to be back in Scotland to commence the production of our Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd’s first commercialisation product that will revolutionise indoor air cleaning and disinfection which will benefit billions of people in the world.

“With Scottish Enterprise’s continued support, we look forward to developing and launching more innovative products and solutions for the world.”

The company’s technologies have applications across major industries, including personal and public health, agriculture, food, housing, commercial buildings, transportation, social infrastructure, power generation, national security, and public safety.

Reuben Aitken, Scottish Enterprise managing director of International Operations, said: “Companies like Innova Nanojet Technologies are great examples of Scotland’s continuing success at attracting inward investment.”

