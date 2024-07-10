Good vibrations as Reactec in black with record orders

Monitoring growth

Jacqui McLaughlin: interest is growing

Risk prevention specialist, Reactec, has unveiled its busiest year with a return to profit and annual turnover up by just under 41% for the year to the end of December.

Among its range of vibration monitoring products is the R-Link smart watch, which can warn the wearer of potential hazards.

International interest is increasing and the Edinburgh-based company has launched a US data centre.

Reactec’s “Safety as a Service” plan for spreading the cost of products accounted for half of all orders placed last year. Overall, Reactec’s order book grew by 50% in 2023.

Although operating costs rose by 22% to £3.92m (2022: £3.21m), the company posted a profit for the year of £66,000 compared to a loss of £360,000 in 2022. Turnover rose 40.9% to £5.58m (2022 £3.96m).

Jacqui McLaughlin, chief executive, said: “We have had a strong first half in 2024 and are continuing to see good sales growth.

“We are also encountering rising international interest, particularly from the US, which now accounts for 23% of the traffic on our website.

“The growth in US business prompted us to launch a US data centre earlier this month to handle the analytics for our expanding customer base there.”