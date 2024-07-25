Gilbert’s Revolut finally secures banking licence

Regulator approval

By a Daily Business reporter |

Martin Gilbert: hinted at IPO for the fintech company

Revolut, the app-based bank chaired by Scottish financier Martin Gilbert, has finally secured a banking licence from City regulators.

The licence agreement ends a longer than normal three-year wait to win approval from the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority.

It will allow Revolut to take on high street banks in the UK and provides further protection for its customers in Britain.

It comes just weeks after the bank posted a pre-tax profit of £438 million in 2023, from a loss of £25m in the previous year. Its revenues almost doubled to £1.8bn.

Revolute has grown rapidly since it was set up by Nik Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko, both 40, nine years ago as a money transfer and foreign exchange business. It has more than 45 million retail customers in 38 countries who use its expanded range of services.

A lack of full authorisation in the UK market has acted as a brake on its growth ambitions. It has been forced to use third-party banks to hold British customers’ money and it has not been able to lend to domestic customers. Now it will begin offering loans, overdrafts and other products to its nine million customers in the UK.

Mr Gilbert, a veteran of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Aberdeen, joined the fintech’s board in 2020, and told the Financial Times recently that despite encouraging reforms planned to the listing rules Revolut was at least a year away from an IPO.

This marked a warming towards a public listing after Mr Storonsky last year ruled out a London IPO.