General Election blamed for dip in job vacancies

Fewer openings

Fewer jobs have been advertised though salaries offered are higher

Job vacancies fell by almost a fifth in June compared to the same month last year, despite a recent rise in GDP.

The uncertainty around the General Election has been seen as a factor in the 19.5% fall to 852,703 which is the lowest since March 2021.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of job search engine Adzuna which conducted the research, said: “The positive economic growth that has been recorded in the first two quarters of the year has yet to filter through to hiring.

“Whilst businesses may have put their hiring plans on pause because of the General Election, compared to the same time last year, hiring is down nearly a fifth across the UK.

“This is a clear sign that the job sector has still not fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

However, he said there were signs of green shoots, not least in the professional services and creative sectors which have stepped up hiring. The IT sector is returning to growth for the first time this month since 2023.

“Hiring traditionally falls in the summer months as companies pause recruitment for holidays, so we may need to wait until September until job hunters see the benefits from economic growth translate into more job opportunities,” said Mr Hunter.

In keeping with the broader hiring trends this year, as vacancies have fallen, average advertised salaries are rising, up +0.18% compared to May and up +2.72% compared to last June. The average advertised salary is now at £38,843, the highest this year pointing to the ongoing tightness in the labour market.

Adzuna said it is becoming increasingly difficult to track salaries as employers continue not to include them. Less than half of job adverts feature salary information at 47.7%, down from 49.5% in May, which is the lowest recorded figure since Adzuna started tracking this metric in 2016.