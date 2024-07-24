GB Energy to partner Crown Estate in green transition

Investment pledge

Mission: Ed Miliband (pic: (Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Great British Energy, the investment vehicle being set up in Scotland by the Labour government, will forge a partnership with the property and land-owning body, the Crown Estate.

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband say the partnership has the potential to leverage up to £60 billion of private investment into the UK’s drive for energy independence.

GB Energy will be backed with £8.3 billion of new money over this parliament to own and invest in clean power projects in regions across the UK.

The Crown Estate, which has a £16 billion portfolio of land and seabed, operates independently and returns its profits to the government, brings long-established expertise to the partnership, and new investment and borrowing powers recently announced by the government.

It estimates that the partnership will create up to 20-30GW of new offshore wind developments reaching seabed lease stage by 2030, enough power for the equivalent of almost 20 million homes.

Labour says the partnership will boost Britain’s energy independence by investing in homegrown power, and with accompanying reforms to policy, cut the time it takes to get offshore wind projects operating and delivering power to homes by up to half.

The partnership will see the public sector taking on a new role undertaking additional early development work for offshore wind projects. This aims to ensure that offshore wind development has lower risk for developers, enabling projects to build out faster after leasing and crowding in private sector investment. It will also help boost new technologies such as carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, wave and tidal energy.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that GB Energy will be headquartered in Scotland and will back energy generation projects in the UK, bringing profits back to the British people. The UK Government is in discussions with the Scottish Government and Crown Estate Scotland on how GB Energy could help to support new development and investment within Scotland.

Sir Keir said: “My government is laser-focused on delivering change, to make people better off.

“This innovative partnership between Great British Energy and the Crown Estate is an important step toward our mission for clean energy by 2030, and bringing down energy bills for good.”

Mr Miliband said: “Great British Energy comes from a simple idea – that the British people should own and benefit from our natural resources. Investing in clean power is the route to end the UK’s energy insecurity, and Great British Energy will be essential in this mission.

‘The agreement with The Crown Estate will lead to more investment, cleaner power, more energy security, and is a statement of intent that it will be a permanent and transformative institution for our country.”

Offshore Energies UK said the partnership is a “logical step on the government’s planned path to net zero. The new government now needs partnerships with industry to put plans into action and kickstart economic growth.

“The Office for Budgetary Responsibility says net zero will cost the UK 1.4 trillion, with the lion’s share coming from business.

“Partnerships must be built across the UK’s offshore energy sector, its world class supply chains and skilled workforce so this scale of investment can be found.”

David Whitehouse chief executive of OEUK, added: ‘GB Energy must be a positive step to bring confidence to the market, unlock further private investment and grow the UK’s supply chain.

“We continue to need a fiscal climate that promotes investment in the offshore energy sector to assure a managed transition to clean energy which does not depend on increased imports.”

GB Energy will have five key functions:

Project development – leading projects through development stages to speed up their delivery, whilst capturing more value for the British public

– leading projects through development stages to speed up their delivery, whilst capturing more value for the British public Project investment – investing in energy projects alongside the private sector, helping get them off the ground

– investing in energy projects alongside the private sector, helping get them off the ground Local Power Plan – supporting local energy generation projects through working with local authorities, combined authorities and communities

– supporting local energy generation projects through working with local authorities, combined authorities and communities Supply chains – building supply chains across the UK, boosting energy independence and creating jobs

– building supply chains across the UK, boosting energy independence and creating jobs Great British Nuclear – exploring how Great British Energy and Great British Nuclear will work together, including considering how Great British Nuclear functions will fit with Great British Energy