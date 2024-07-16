Forth freeport hires levelling up adviser as first CEO

Regeneration

Sarah Murray: moves north

Forth Green Freeport has appointed a chief executive who played a key role in influencing the previous UK government’s levelling up agenda.

Sarah Murray moves to Scotland from Local London, an economic growth partnership of nine boroughs where she was also responsible for helping the city recover from the pandemic.

She and was previously head of regulation for the City of London Corporation and spent 16 years working with EU institutions in Brussels.

FGF opened for business on 12 June with a commitment to re-industrialise the sub-region around Fife, Falkirk, Leith.

Dame Susan Rice, chair of Forth Green Freeport, said Ms Murray “brings with her a host of qualities and professional experience which are vital for the role as CEO”.

Ms Murray, who takes up her new role on 27 August, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for me personally and for Scotland to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits, both nationally and for local communities.”