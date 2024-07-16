Former Debenhams store earmarked for hotel

First Zedwell

Debenhams closed three years ago (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

The former Debenhams department store on Princes Street Edinburgh is set to be transformed into Scotland’s first Zedwell hotel.

Criterion Capital, a development company headed by billionaire investor Asif Aziz, acquired the 116,500 sqft building over nine floors for an undisclosed sum and is behind the Zedwell brand.

It will be the fourth Zedwell hotel to open in the UK, with three sites already operating in London, including one at Piccadilly Circus. A further hotel is set to open in Manchester in 2026.

Mr Aziz, founder and chief executive of Criterion Capital, said: “Opening our first hotel in Scotland is a significant step in our ambitious UK-wide expansion of our unique Zedwell hotel brand.

“Edinburgh’s rich history, cultural significance and strong tourism sector make it an ideal location for Zedwell. This project represents a fantastic addition to our committed pipeline of 22 hotels with over 7,000 rooms that, together with our expanding residential and commercial portfolios, will see our AUM [assets under management] exceed £6 billion.”

The company is planning to open eight more hotels before 2026, bringing the total number in its portfolio to 12.

The vacant retail space at 109-112 Princes Street spans three separate listed properties. The site had been granted previous planning approval for a hotel of up to 210 bedrooms.

The Princes Street site has been vacant since Debenhams closed its stores in May 2021, ending the company’s 243 years on the high street.

Plans for the former department store are the latest in a series of planned luxury hotels for one of Scotland’s most famous shopping streets. A 300-bedroom hotel with a rooftop bar and retail space is already expected to open at a neighbouring site, formerly home to both Zara and Next stores, late next year.

Kerr Young, head of UK national hotels transactions, capital markets at JLL, said of the Zedwell hotel plans: “Edinburgh remains the best performing hotel market in Europe and JLL are very excited to be facilitating the entry of a new hotel concept such as Zedwell to the market, which will support the adaptive reuse of a strategically important property located in the heart of the city centre.”