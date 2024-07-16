Forbes backs Ferguson but rules out direct award

Ferries latest

Glen Rosa is close to completion

Ministers have rejected calls for a direct award of a contract to Ferguson Marine but will support new proposals to improve productivity at the Clyde yard.

There have been calls for the government to secure Ferguson’s future by giving it a contract to replace CalMac’s ageing fleet of small ferries.

It is understood that ministers want to avoid potential legal challenges over competition and the government confirmed that CMAL, the body which oversees the award of public contracts for the state-owned ferry service, will take bids to build seven electric boats.

Up to £14.2 million will be invested in Ferguson Marine over two years subject to the plan passing detailed legal analysis and independent financial and commercial assessments, which should be complete by the Autumn.

Separately, talks are at final stages with BAE Systems about the Port Glasgow yard securing further work on the Type 36 Frigate programme.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes stressed that delivering productivity improvements and securing commercial contracts were vital components in ensuring the shipyard’s long term future.

Ms Forbes said: “Now that Glen Sannox is approaching handover, our focus is on the next phase for FMPG’s future. That requires change and investment to target new opportunities.

“The board has developed a business plan that it believes has the potential to secure a competitive future. Subject to independent legal and commercial analysis, the Scottish Government will provide significant new funding to support the yard’s modernisation and improve productivity.

Kate Forbes: our focus is on FMPG’s future (pic: Terry Murden)

“Additional funding goes hand in hand with winning new commercial contracts, and it is extremely good news that talks with BAE Systems to secure further work have reached this advanced stage.

“Extensive analysis and legal advice confirm that a direct award of the small vessels phase one contract to FMPG introduces substantial risks and uncertainties for the shipyard and the communities which rely on the lifeline vessels, due to the strict conditions imposed by the UK Subsidy Control Act.

“Instead, we will do everything which is legally possible to support the yard and the workforce to secure a long-term future, which is why we have come to an agreement on initiatives and funding to improve productivity.

“When the Scottish Government stepped in to save FMPG in 2019 we did so to preserve jobs and develop the next generation of shipbuilders on the River Clyde. That commitment remains unwavering.

“The company will of course be able to consider a bid, either individually or in partnership with other yards, but its long term future depends on winning work on a competitive basis.”

A spokesperson for BAE Systems said: “BAE Systems has a good working relationship with Ferguson Marine, which is a key local supplier of structural steelwork and has built two units for the Type 26 programme.

“We are in advanced negotiations with the company regarding further strengthening our partnership, the placement of additional work subject to agreement of terms and its continued involvement in the programme.”

Scottish Conservative shadow transport minister Graham Simpson, said: “It has taken far too long to reach this point to the dismay of islanders.

“As the procurement for the small ferries replacement programme finally gets underway, it is vital the SNP ensures it delivers value for money for taxpayer and puts the needs of island communities first.

“Given the secrecy that has been at the heart of the SNP’s ferry scandal, the process of awarding this contract must be fair and transparent throughout.

“Once it is awarded, it must deliver ferries that are on time and on budget and are lifeline services islanders will be confident are reliable.”