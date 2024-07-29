Eyes on interest rates and Sidara’s plan for Wood

Week Ahead

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England which meets to consider interest rates

A key week for financial markets sees the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan making decisions that could signal a shift in monetary policy.

Analysts are divided on which of the big three central banks will be the first to cut interest rates, though mortgage providers in the UK have anticipated a reduction by trimming their own rates.

The Fed decision is on Wednesday, the same day as the BoJ, with the BoE making its announcement on Thursday.

Oxford Economics analyst Ryan Sweet believes the case for the Fed to cut is “strong” but not until September. Rabobank analysts commented: “The market consensus on the BoE is for the cutting cycle to begin.”

However, many economists believe that UK interest rates will remain at 5.25% for longer than previously expected. The odds of a cut have shortened, with a narrow majority of City analysts expecting a reduction, but few outside the Square Mile believe a change is imminent.

Suren Thiru, economics director of accountancy body the ICAEW, says he still expects the Bank to lower interest rates to 4.75% by the end of the year, but “an August rate cut is looking less likely”.

It is also an important few days for the tech giants, with figures from Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

Closer to home, the Middle East group Sidara must decide by 5pm on Wednesday whether to lodge a formal bid for Wood Group after a series of rejections by the Aberdeen-based company

Wood’s board last month gave the Dubai-based group access to due diligence materials as it considers whether to formalise a bid on the same terms as its final proposal of 230p per share, valuing the energy services company at about £1.6 billion.

This fourth proposal by Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, trading as Sidara, was announced on 29 May.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 kicked off the week 2.4% higher in late trade, while in China, the Shanghai Composite traded 0.2% higher and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 2.0%.

In New York on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.6%, the S&P 500 up 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1%.

CITY DIARY

Monday 29 July

Half year results from Pearson.

Tuesday 30 July

Half-year results from BP, St James’s Place

Wednesay 31 July

Half-year results from HSBC

Deadline for Sidara to bid for Wood Group

US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings on interest rates

Thursday 1 August

Bank of England meeting on interest rates

Friday 2 August

US labour market report

Trading update from Virgin Money