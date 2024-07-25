Euros lift ITV as analysts sees ad growth at STV

TV boost

Ollie Watkins was a star performer for England during the Euro 2024 tournament

The Euro 2024 football tournament helped push up adjusted profits by 40% in the first half of the year to £213 million, although revenue was down 2% at £1.6 billion compared with the same period last year.

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive, called the advertising market “very firm” and said: “We enjoyed really strong viewing across our broadcast channels and ITVX, a very, very successful Euros, a year-on-year increase in viewing of Love Island and a slate of great dramas, led by Mr Bates vs the Post Office.” Advertising in the period was up 10% ahead of expectations.

Adding to its content stable, ITV said it was taking a majority stake in Hartswood Films, a British scripted drama production house that was the creator of Sherlock, following a pattern of recent acquisitions.

The uplift at ITV has a potential read across to STV which takes network advertising and enjoyed good figures during the football tournament.

STV has added five commissions, including two high value series. Analysts at Panmure Liberum estimate they are worth within a range of £10-£15m in total and add to the visibility that has been building for 2025 and 2026.

“While 2024 production market activity has been poor due to the disruption of the strikes and weak macro/ad market in 2023 the ad market now looks solid, and we expect the commissioning market to pick up,” said the analysts in a note.

Shares in ITV closed down by 3.25p at 81p while STV closed 6p or 2.24% higher at 274p.