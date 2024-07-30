Euros boost helps Irn-Bru maker stay on track

Drinks growth

New chief: Euan Sutherland

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr said sales growth during the Euros helped the company stay on track to meet its expectations for the year.

The Cumbernauld-based company said revenue for the first half ended 27 July is anticipated to be around £221 million, compared with £210.4m in the same period a year ago.

It said the improvement was driven by its soft drinks segment, which saw revenue growth of around 7%. Improving profit margins together with forecast revenue growth will lead to positive earnings momentum for the second half and beyond.

The Barr Direct route to market closed at the end of June with no impact to customer service. Symbol and Independent retailers are now fully serviced through the Wholesale Channel, supported by a larger field sales team.

The integration of Boost into Barr Soft Drinks is on track and will be completed in H2. Manufacturing synergies continue to be realised as production is insourced.

As previously stated, these two projects are expected to give rise to a one-off cost of c.£5m in the 2024/25 financial year, the majority of which will be incurred in H1.

It said revenue growth for the half year would come in about 5% higher of which soft drinks growth was c.7% Growth in volume and value of Irn-Bru was supported by a successful Euros media campaign, while Rubicon saw double digit growth

New chief executive Euan Sutherland said: “The strategic margin rebuild programmes are on plan, guidance on revenue and margin remains unchanged, and we are on track to meet FY expectations.

“Our four power brands – IRN-BRU, Rubicon, Boost and FUNKIN – have clear paths to long term growth, supported by strong innovation programmes across all of our portfolio and opportunities to work even more closely to add value to our customers, in all channels.

“We continue to invest in our supply chain which will deliver tangible benefits as we insource more of our volume, build capacity to support our growth plans, improve resilience and enhance our margins.

“We have a clear and focussed UK based growth strategy with simple KPIs of Net Revenue, Operating Margin and ROCE.”