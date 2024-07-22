Euro vision clearer for Scots clubs after draws

Qualifying ties

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Euro test: Philippe Clement.

The third qualifying round draw of the Champions League has paired Rangers against either Dynamo Kyiv or FK Partizan from Belgrade.

The Glasgow side will be away from home for the first leg on August 6-7, with the return being played at Hampden Park with Ibrox unavailable due to ongoing construction work to the Copland Road Stand.

Rangers had to seek an alternative venue for their opening ‘home’ matches of the season due to the works being delayed.

Dynamo host Partizan in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie in Lublin, Poland tomorrow because of the ongoing war with Russia, with the return leg in Serbia next week.

A play-off clash awaits Philippe Clement’s side should they progress, with defeat in either of the two rounds seeing them drop into the Europa League for the second season in a row.

Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock will face Molde FK or Silkeborg IF in the Europa League third qualifying round with victory over Cercle Brugge. Killie welcome the Belgians to Rugby Park on Thursday, with the return in Bruges seven days later.

It’s also a big week for St Mirren as they play European football for the first time since 1987.

The Buddies will take on either Dutch top-flight side Go Ahead Eagles or Norwegians SK Brann in the Conference League third qualifying round if they can overcome Icelandic outfit Valur.

The first leg of their second-round qualifier is in Iceland on Thursday, with the reverse fixture in Paisley seven days later.