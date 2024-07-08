Euro 2024: Assessing the outright winner market ahead of the quarter-finals

Advertorial Content |

We are hurtling toward the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin on July 14 at a rate of knots. The quarter-finals of the competition are on the horizon, and there is still no clear indication of who will lift the coveted European Championship trophy.

The round of 16 was a potential eye-opener, as some of the remaining sides displayed their class in their respective first knockout round clashes while others scrapped their way into the quarter-finals without much class or conviction.

Those who have been checking football bet sites will know that the outright winner market is constantly fluctuating at every twist and turn of the tournament. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the odds ahead of the quarter-finals.

England – 7/2

Despite a less-than-ideal showing thus far in Euro 2024, England remain the outright favourites to win the European Championship for the first time at 7/2.

Gareth Southgate’s men are lucky to even still be in contention as Jude Bellingham spearheaded a great escape in Geilenkirchen, scoring an overhead kick with just seconds remaining of normal time against Slovakia before Harry Kane headed in the winner in extra-time.

England face Switzerland next and if the Three Lions are to justify favouritism, they are going to need to up their game for the remainder of the Euros.

Spain – 4/1

Southgate wasn’t the only manager breathing a sigh of relief after the round of 16, as Luis de la Fuente must have been feeling hot under the collar when Georgia took an early lead against Spain.

La Roja coasted through their group with three wins but conceded their first goal of the tournament when going 1-0 down to Georgia. It wasn’t quite panic stations for the Spaniards though, as Rodri levelled the score before half-time and they went on to win comfortably 4-1.

Spain now face Germany in a mouth-watering quarter-final clash on Friday evening, and a victory over the hosts in Stuttgart would confirm their credentials as serious contenders.

France – 9/2

Like England, pre-tournament second favourites France are yet to play with much belief and many are starting to lose faith in Les Bleus’ chances of winning their first Euros since 2000.

Didier Deschamps’ men finished second to Austria with just one win and two draws in Group D and narrowly edged past a lacklustre Belgium side in the round of 16 thanks to a late own goal from Jan Vertonghen.

France will face a stiff task in the quarter-finals against Portugal on Friday night before facing the winner of Spain vs Germany in the semis. With a potential final against England or the Netherlands, Les Bleus could have arguably the toughest path to Euros glory when also factoring in their group.

Germany – 9/2

Joint-third favourites alongside France, Germany were handed a relatively easy group and a very winnable round of 16 clash against Denmark — whom they dispatched 2-0.

However, there will be no ‘easy’ games going forward for Julian Nagelsmann’s men as their path to the final includes Spain, the winner of France vs Portugal and likely England or the Netherlands in the final.

Die Mannschaft have only failed to win just once thus far though, drawing their final group game with Switzerland when they had already qualified for the knockout stages, while they have conceded just twice. The more the tournament goes on, the more belief will be instilled on home soil.

—

The Netherlands are next in line at 7/1 in the EURO 2024 winner odds, with Portugal priced at 9/1. Switzerland are currently 12/1, while Turkey are 33/1 to cause an almighty upset.