Energy specialist Cowden switches to Aberdeen

By a Daily Business reporter | July 25, 2024
Vini Cowden: moves from Glasgow

Vini Cowden, an energy specialist lawyer focused on electricity transmission, carbon capture and storage, and offshore wind, has become the latest partner in CMS’s Aberdeen office.

Ms Cowden relocates to the city from Glasgow where she has been based since joining CMS in 2001.

In her new role she will work alongside colleagues in the Energy and Infrastructure team to support the firm’s growing client base across a broad range of green energy projects.

CMS Aberdeen managing partner Carol Nisbet said: “Vini’s industry experience and skills are vital at a time of increasing client demand for specialist legal support through the energy transition as well as other opportunities and challenges going forward.” 

Ms Cowden said: “I’m excited to join the exceptional team in Aberdeen. Along with my ongoing work in electricity transmission projects, which are key in meeting Scotland’s net zero ambitions, I also look forward to working with my colleagues to support clients on carbon capture and storage and offshore wind projects.”

