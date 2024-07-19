Acquisition

Edwin James adds to portfolio with Motivair deal

| July 19, 2024
Iain Beadle, left, with Christopher Kehoe

Mechanical and electrical technologies business Edwin James Group has acquired Pettits and its operating subsidiary Motivair Compressors to widen its portfolio, boost its competitiveness, and enter new markets.

Glasgow-based Edwin James said the purchase, for an undisclosed sum, aligns with its plan to become a critical engineering services provider. 

Staffordshire-based Motivair manages about 9,000 assets for a blue-chip client base in the industrial, infrastructure, utilities and defence sectors across the UK.  Its management team and all 100 employees will be retained.

Christopher Kehoe, CEO of Edwin James Group, said: “Motivair’s specialist expertise and strong management team align seamlessly with our strategic vision. This acquisition will deepen our maintenance and asset care offerings creating a solid foundation for organic growth and further service expansion.”

Iain Beadle, CEO of Motivair, added: “Joining Edwin James Group is an exciting development for the team at Motivair. We share a common vision of delivering exceptional engineering services and supporting our customers’ operational needs.”

The deal, completed with additional investment from funds managed by Aliter Capital, follows Edwin James Group’s acquisition of control systems integration business Automated Control Solutions in January.

The group reported a turnover of £175 million for the year ending February 2023 and has an order book worth £800m.

