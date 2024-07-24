EasyJet profits rise | Santander falls | Aston Martin loss

Markets: Live

Johan Lundgren says easyJet remains on track for growth

EasyJet has reported a 16% rise in pretax profit in its third-quarter, on strong demand for summer travel.

The budget airline posted a headline pretax profit of £236m for the three months ended 30 June compared with £203m a year earlier.

Airline passenger numbers increased by 8% and bookings for Q4 continue to build, with 69% now sold, up one percentage point year-on-year with 7% more capacity on sale.

This means easyJet has currently sold 1.5 million more seats for peak summer compared to the same point in time last year with total yield broadly flat year on year.

Looking to Q1’25, on sale capacity is up c.5% with 20% of the program currently sold, up two percentage points year-on-year.

Johan Lundgren, CEO, said: “This result was achieved despite Easter falling into March this year, demonstrating the continued importance of travel and this means we remain on track to deliver another record-breaking summer, taking us a step closer to our medium term targets.”

Santander UK

Santander UK, the British arm of the Spain-based Banco Santander, said half year profit plunged 31% to £804m from £1.173bn.

Net interest income was down 11%, largely due to higher customer deposit costs.

Mike Regnier, chief executive, said the results were in line with expectations with a more positive trajectory reflecting improvements in the second quarter.

“Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to support our retail and business customers as they benefit from the fall in inflation and improving economic picture.”

Aston Martin Lagonda

Aston Martin Lagonda said its order book continues to progress with the DB12 sold out into 2025 and new models launched as planned.

In a trading update it said H1 2024 adjusted EBITDA was ahead of guidance while the operating loss before tax increased by 14% to £106m (H1 2023: £93m loss) reflecting impact on profitability during planned period of portfolio transition. This comes “ahead of significant growth in profitability in H2 2024”.

New chief executive Adrian Hallmark’s appointment will take effect on 1 September. He replaces Amedeo Felisa who will step down from the board on the same date.

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman, said: “As we commence an exciting second half of 2024, Aston Martin is at a pivotal moment in its journey, with our immense product transformation supporting volume growth and sustainable positive free cash flow generation later this year, of which we have full confidence in achieving.”