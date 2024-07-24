East Lothian legal firm grows after acquisition

Legal expansion

Garden Stirling Burnet will invest in its offices

A Scottish law firm rooted in the East Lothian community has more than doubled its headcount and trebled its fee earners in the two years since it was acquired by a Glasgow business.

Garden Stirling Burnet, one of the area’s oldest legal firms, became part of Friends Legal in 2022 and since then has grown its team from 17 to more than 40, while the number of fee earners has risen from five to 18.

The firm intends to invest in its branches in Dunbar, Haddington, North Berwick and Tranent and said turnover had increased by a third in the last 12 months, though it did not provide any figures.

Tony O’Malley, managing director of Garden Stirling Burnet, said: “On day one of the merger we promised to bring an enhanced service and an exciting new chapter for a trusted brand.

“We’re well on our way to doing this and have attracted some top talent through the door to bolster an existing team. The offices are bustling again which is helping to create a vibrant culture.”