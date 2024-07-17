Easdales buy EE unit | first Futures Institute tenant

Property round-up

EE is moving out of the building in Greenock

A building currently occupied by communications giant EE has been bought by property and bus company owners Sandy and James Easdale.

They have acquired the c.60,000 sq ft premises in Greenock for a seven-figure sum from a London-based asset manager.

The purchase comes shortly before EE vacates the premises, with around 450 staff due to move to Glasgow by the end of November.

EE, and its predecessors T-Mobile and one2one, have occupied the building since it was opened as part of the former Scottish Enterprise Development Zone at Cartsburn in Greenock 25 years ago.

The acquisition takes the Easdales property portfolio rise to £900 million. They have recently received approval from Inverclyde Council for a £15m development of 47 homes on the site of the former Tate & Lyle factory in Greenock. They are also spearheading the redevelopment of the former Watt Brothers store in Glasgow.

Futures Institute’s first tenant

The University of Edinburgh has welcomed its first commercial tenant to the new Edinburgh Futures Institute in the capital’s historic Old Royal Infirmary in Lauriston Place.

Smart Data Foundry has moved from the nearby Bayes Centre to the new workspace in one of the converted Nightingale wards in the A-listed building, which dates back to 1879.

SDF’s move follows a period of sustained growth for the organisation which was founded in 2022 to unlock the power of financial data to tackle the major issues facing society. Over the past two years it has seen its workforce grow and mature and forged partnerships with clients like Sage, NatWest Group and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

East Kilbride

Knight Property Group has completed the third phase of its £20 million speculative development in East Kilbride, and has agreed a multi-year deal with engineering services and asset management specialist, Briggs Equipment.

The letting at Langlands Commercial Park features a 26,592 sq ft warehouse, with 1,993 sq ft of office space. It includes a large secure concrete yard with 24 parking spaces and 4 EV car charging points.

Burns & McDonnell

Global engineering and construction firm Burns & McDonnell is expanding its presence in Scotland, moving into a new office to accommodate its growing team.

The Scottish office, which was launched in 2022, has expanded in under two years from four staff to a team of more than 30.