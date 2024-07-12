Cross-party talks held over Grangemouth future

Refinery review

Grangemouth’s future is in doubt (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Labour has held talks with the Scottish Government and senior management over options for the future of the threatened Grangemouth oil refinery.

Owner Petroineos has indicated that refinery operations will be by 2025, though it has not made a firm decision.

Labour’s Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray are working with Scottish acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin who has promised to publish a draft “Grangemouth Just Transition Plan”.

Ms Martin said this will include include a ‘first-of-its-kind vision for the site”, without providing further details.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the UK government was “fully committed” to the future of the site, and that governments in London and Edinburgh had been working “hand in glove”. He said: “We are committed to the long term future of Grangemouth.”

Options for the site include the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

Ms Martin said: “The Scottish Government wishes refining at Grangemouth to continue for as long as practicable and recognises that the site, and its workforce, are crucial to Scotland’s economy and our transition to net zero.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with Petroineos, UK Government ministers and Unite the Union to explore the options available to secure a long term, sustainable future for the site and accelerate new employment opportunities.

“I am pleased to have had early positive discussions with UK Secretary of State Ed Miliband about this over the past week and I welcome his constructive approach to seeking a long term, sustainable future for Grangemouth and his willingness to work with me to secure that.

“We are working to finalise our draft Grangemouth Just Transition Plan, which will be published shortly and will include a first-of-its-kind vision for the site, outlining the long term net zero operations we would hope to see take place by 2045.”