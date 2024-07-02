Craneware in Microsoft tie-up to boost healthcare

Alliance

Keith Neilson: strengthened relationship (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Craneware, the Edinburgh-based software company providing solutions to the US healthcare market, is collaborating with Microsoft to enhance its offering to customers though AI-led initiatives and data analytics.

The two companies, which already work together, say the application of innovative processes will help expand Craneware’s market reach via the Microsoft partner ecosystem.

Keith Neilson, CEO and co-founder of Canon Mills-based Craneware, said that strengthening the relationship with Microsoft and its global partner solutions team, will bring “powerful AI offerings to the US healthcare industry”.

He added: “This agreement deepens our relationship with Microsoft, aligning strategic goals and fostering collaboration on future technology initiatives, marking a milestone in our journey to transform the business of healthcare.”

Gareth Hall, senior director of health & life sciences at Microsoft, said the combination of their applications will boost healthcare providers’ operational efficiency and financial performance, and enhance the quality of patient care.

“Together, we can bring advanced AI-powered solutions to market that will help healthcare customers transform their businesses, deliver impactful solutions, and demonstrate the additional power of the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.”