Chris Poon on Becoming a Musical Director, Adapting TV for the Stage, and Signing with BBA Management

Chris Poon has brought casts and orchestras to life in some of the theatre world’s biggest musicals — not to mention one of the industry’s latest gems. Under the representation of Bronia Buchanan’s BBA Management, this year he has been the musical director for four acclaimed productions, including Burlesque The Musical and Your Lie in April.

Here, Chris walks us through his journey to becoming a musical director and the spectacular productions he has worked on in 2024.

Chris’ Journey into the Arts: Becoming a Musical Director

Terrified of The Phantom of the Opera

Chris describes his journey into the arts as a “fatal clash of mishaps.” His first experience of musical theatre was reading a copy of Gaston Leroux’s novel The Phantom of the Opera, which terrified him. “Inside, there was an illustration of the Phantom being unmasked,” Chris says. “I read that at age seven and haven’t touched the book since.”

When Chris moved to the UK at age nine, he “didn’t really know what musical theatre was.” So, when his mum and brother went to see a stage production of The Phantom of the Opera at the cinema, Chris recalls saying, “I’m not interested. I don’t want to know.”

But then, when he was 17, a friend convinced Chris to join an amateur youth drama group. “That’s when I started performing,” he says, “rather misguidedly, but I was performing.”

Performing and Musical Directing at the University of Warwick

Having found his love of performing, Chris went on to study English at the University of Warwick, which had “a very strong theatre group.” His involvement in this group saw his interest in music and performance climb. “We had brilliant infrastructure, and it wasn’t until I was at university that people used my piano skills and asked me to play for a concert.”

Playing for concerts soon turned into being a musical director for shows. Chris found himself in a position where, about to finish university, he had to choose between pursuing a corporate or musical career. He opted for the latter, fuelled by “a fire that makes you go, okay, I’m going to see where this goes.”

“My parents took a bit of convincing,” Chris says. “I essentially made them a deal. I said, ‘Give me two years after I graduate: one to get into a master’s course in musical direction and the second to try again if I don’t get in.’”

Transitioning to Musical Direction Studies

Chris didn’t need the second year he’d negotiated with his parents. He secured a place on a 12-month course at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland that would begin in the autumn.

Before even beginning, he trained as an Assistant Musical Director at the National Youth Music Theatre over the summer, allowing him to move to Glasgow for his master’s shortly afterwards.

“I’d always loved Scotland, having performed at the Edinburgh Fringe several times whilst at University,” Chris says. “I made it my goal to do as much as possible, to fail as much as possible to learn.”

“I organised additional cabarets and concerts because I wanted to play more or conduct more arrangement music. I’d go in on the weekends and play and play and play. I met some brilliant tutors, peers, and external mentors who I’m still in touch with.”

Chris’ Professional Debut: Nice Work If You Can Get It

Having finished his studies, Chris made his professional debut as the musical director of the Nice Work If You Can Get It UK premiere. The comedy musical played at a pub theatre in London called Upstairs At The Gatehouse. Chris’ work earned him two Best Musical Director nominations from the Offies and BroadwayWorld UK.

“I remember feeling so fortunate to be working on my first-ever show, so to get the nominations was the cherry on top,” Chris says. He remembers reading a review of the show that referred to his glittering career ahead. “That meant more to me than the nominations,” he adds.

Signing with Bronia Buchanan’s BBA Management

After the high of Nice Work If You Can Get It, Chris “felt a bit lost” and “was looking for guidance.” His friend and mentor Katy Richardson[1] suggested he get in touch with her agent, Bronia Buchanan of BBA Management.

Chris emailed BBA Management and heard back the same day with a meeting invitation. “I met them and the rest is history,” he says. Chris now works closely with the agency’s founder Bronia Buchanan, who “has a wealth of contacts and the knowhow of people and producers.”

“We have a very good relationship where I never feel afraid or like I’m bothering her if I need advice,” Chris says. “We talk very openly about every single thing that comes in. Bronia Buchanan has been a custodian of my career so far.”

“She really looked after me during the pandemic, made sure I had work, and has always been there to challenge and inspire me in terms of career choices. I’m lucky that my first agent is someone I click with and get on with. We are very fond of each other and we have a great working relationship.”

Chris adds that Bronia Buchanan’s team is consistently on hand to help. “They’re very good at managing my contracts, diary, and making time for me,” he says.

Musical Directing: From Rent to Burlesque

It’s only halfway through 2024, but Chris has already been the musical director of several exciting shows this year. “It’s been a really great year so far,” he says. “I’ve been really lucky to work on these projects,” which include Rent, The Crucible, Your Lie in April, and Burlesque The Musical.

Rent

Chris kicked off the year as the musical director of a production of Rent at ArtsEd, a performing arts school in Chiswick. “I worked with some brilliant, kind students, a lot of whom are already going on to fantastic jobs having just graduated or not even graduated,” he says.

“It was a real pleasure to watch these students develop and also work with some brilliant lead creatives.”

The Crucible

Chris then became the musical director of The Crucible, which played at the aptly named Crucible in Sheffield. This theatre is one of his favourite venues: “It’s close to my heart,” he says. He enjoyed “working with actors with different sensibilities and different energies and with the director Anthony Lau,” who is a close friend.

“The Crucible is an older play, but to this day it’s still as relevant as ever,” Chris says. “So it really stands the test of time. To witness brilliant actors at the top of their game do their thing was a real privilege.”

Your Lie in April

For his third show of the year, Chris was the musical director of Your Lie in April, a highly anticipated London debut of Frank Wildhorn’s anime adaptation. “When this opportunity came up, especially for a manga musical, I couldn’t turn it down,” he says.

The European and English translation premiere of this musical played at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Conducting an orchestra here was “one of those bucket-list things” for Chris. “If I’d told myself seven years ago that this would be happening, I would have told [myself] to shush,” he says.

At the end of each show, the orchestra stayed onstage. Most audience members would hold back to watch them continue to perform after the playout music had finished. “I turned around and took a second to really look at the crowds as they were clapping or packing up their things to go, and just really take it in,” Chris says.

How Chris Became Your Lie in April’s Musical Director

Chris secured the role of musical director having already formed connections with the show’s producers and musical supervisor. He’d worked with the producers on the premiere of another show — and the music supervisor was none other than BBA Management’s Katy Richardson.

The world of entertainment can sometimes be small: Chris and Katy had already worked together on Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical at Drury Lane, with Chris as the assistant musical director. On top of this, Frank Wildhorn, the composer of this musical, is also the composer of Your Lie in April.

Translating Anime for the Stage

Your Lie in April’s production team had the challenge of translating the Japanese anime into English while honouring the tone of the original series. Chris was keen to retain as much of the original style as possible. “I’ve always been a subtitles man,” he explains. “I’ll never watch [anime] dubbed. I want to watch shows the way the original actors intended them.”

However, preserving anime in a theatre adaptation isn’t easy. “Everything is so fantastical and larger than life,” Chris explains. “You can do stuff with animation that’s hard to translate to theatre.”

That said, with the anime successfully adapted for theatre, Chris felt that “ultimately, the reward of the production was to see fans show up in cosplay to meet the stars and stay behind after the playout music.”

The Growing Trend of Anime and Manga in the UK

The reception that Your Lie in April received so quickly in the Western world “speaks volumes for the work that everyone put in,” Chris says. He notes that many anime and manga fans haven’t openly talked about their love of these until recent times.

“These days in society, anime and manga are more acceptable and cool,” Chris says. “I think it’s driven by the mainstream success of cultural phenomena like K-pop. There is a more socially accepted love and fascination with East Asian culture. Therefore, people are more likely to be open to a musical about a Shinigami death demon.”

He adds that it’s often younger audiences who favour these musicals. “They’re the same people who read anime, go to Comic Con, and dress up,” he says.

Diversity In the Theatre Industry

When Chris started working as a musical director five years ago, he could count “on one hand” the number of Asian creatives in the industry. “When I was working my way up, there were only a couple of people I could look up to,” he says.

Since then, he believes diversity in the industry has improved. “These days, what’s been really rewarding is having people of Asian heritage message me who have just graduated from master’s courses and musical direction or are looking to get into it,” he says.

Although diversity seems to be on the up in the theatre space, it’s “still lacking in the musical direction world,” Chris says. But he believes this will change in time thanks to musical directors of Asian heritage who “keep opening doors for everyone else.”

Burlesque The Musical

Chris is currently the musical director of Burlesque The Musical. He took on this role already knowing the show’s producers (from Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical) and the musical supervisor Phil Bateman. He’d taken part in Phil’s Burlesque workshop in 2023, which was the final workshop before the production was greenlit. Chris had also worked with Phil on another project and formed a good relationship.

As Burlesque is a world premiere, no one has worked on this production before. Because of this, the most exciting part for Chris has been “to see a number – even in the rehearsal room – being staged for the first time” and “hearing a group harmony knowing that no one else has heard it.”

“There’s a nice feeling of ownership and camaraderie when you’re the first to do something,” Chris says. “It’s humbling because you’re seeing everyone at the top of their game do their thing and work problems out as they go.”

Chris hints that fans of the film “will see their favourite, most iconic moments” brought to the stage. But that’s not to say the musical hasn’t also “made room for a bunch of new songs, huge set pieces, and spectacular visuals.”

Two of the lead actors, Jess Folley and Todrick Hall, have written new music for the production and SIX the Musical’s Tom Curran is doing the orchestrations and arrangements. “The dancing is brilliant,” Chris adds. It’s perfect “if you want spectacle and to be entertained for the entire night.”

Burlesque The Musical officially launched on 25 June, with a string of performance dates across the UK to follow.[2]

Advice For People Pursuing Entertainment Careers

Chris has simple advice for those who are hoping to launch entertainment careers. “Be nice,” he says. “It’s such a competitive industry. So be collaborative and open to everyone’s talent around you. Everyone’s vulnerable.”

But also: “Find the collaborators who bring out the best in you. Don’t compare yourself to others because it’s really not a race and ignore social media because everyone tries to present the best version of themselves.”

Chris’ Hopes for the Future

Having “already ticked off a few bucket-list shows” (Legally Blonde, Tina: The Musical, and Miss Saigon, to name a few), Chris hopes his future will bring opportunities to perform at his favourite venues. These include the National Theatre, the Old Vic, and the Young Vic. “I think they’re ace,” he says. He’d also like to conduct orchestras, perhaps most notably at the Royal Albert Hall.

Beyond London, Chris would love the chance to work on shows abroad. “I’d love to work in Japan and South Korea and bring a show over there,” he says.

Wherever he ends up working, he hopes to pursue “exciting collaborations with directors and up-and-coming people who are at the top of the game.”

About Bronia Buchanan’s BBA Management

BBA Management represents a host of exceptional actors and creatives. Guided by Bronia Buchanan, the agency’s expert team provides clients with individualised support to help them secure standout roles and positions.

