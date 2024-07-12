Carpetright seeking cash to save 2,000 retail jobs

PwC hired

Carpetright is hoping a buyer will keep it in business

Furnishings retailer Carpetright is looking for a buyer who can prevent the loss of 2,000 jobs across the UK.

The chain, which trades from 272 stores, has filed a notice of intention to appoint PwC as an administrator at the High Court.

This gives it five days’ to confirm PwC’s appointment as it bids to secure additional cash needed to continue trading.

According to The Times, talks have been held with The Floor Room, which is owned by Nestware Holdings and has a partnership with John Lewis. Nestware is owned by Meditor, a British hedge fund headed by the former Old Mutual banker and poker player Talal Shakerchi, who also owns Carpetright.

Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q and Screwfix, and a number of financial institutions, including Alteri, Hilco and Gordon Brothers, have also been approached.

The floorings retailer Tapi, which is Carpetright’s main competitor, was not approached directly but expressed an initial interest in the company’s stores and supplier base. Tapi was created by Martin Harris, whose father, Lord Harris of Peckham, founded Carpetright.

Kevin Barrett, Carpetright’s chief executive, has told staff that the company is not accepting customer refunds, which would likely cause a “lot of disruption and customers getting nervous.”

He said the team was “focussed on securing external investment to ensure as few customers and colleagues are impacted as possible.

“They are our main priority and we are taking all appropriate action to make sure they are informed and supported through this process. We have begun promising conversations with interested parties that are moving in the right direction, encouraging us that Carpetright has a viable future.”

Carpetright is one of the UK’s largest flooring retailers but struggled as consumers shifted from carpets to hard flooring. Demand has also slowed amid the shift from bricks-and-mortar shops to online retail. Competition from rivals such as Tapi had not helped.