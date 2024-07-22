Carpetright sale saves 300 jobs and 54 stores

Deal sealed

The deal will see 1,000 jobs lost

More than 300 jobs have been saved after 54 Carpetright stores and two logistics hubs were acquired by a rival flooring retailer.

Tapi, which was set up by Carpetright founder Lord Harris, will also buy the Carpetright brand and intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.

The deal does not include Carpetright’s head office in Purfleet, Essex, or 200 other stores, resulting in 1,018 job losses.

Carpetright bosses hired PwC as administrator to find the company which has been hit by challenging trading conditions, predominantly due to changing consumer preferences and a drop in home improvement spending post-pandemic.

The business was also impacted by a cyber attack in April 2024, which had left it unable to trade for a period of time.

The administrators will retain employees at the head office for a short time to support in winding down operations.

For outstanding orders made through stores included in the sale, further guidance can be found on this website. Unfortunately, orders placed with stores not included in the transaction are unable to be fulfilled, and it is recommended that affected customers contact their payment card provider about the possibility of obtaining a refund.

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator, said: “Carpetright has fallen victim to challenges facing many retailers, especially those selling big ticket items.

“A mixture of factors, including a big reduction in consumer spending due to cost of living pressures, lower home sales and a debilitating cyber attack made it impossible for the business to continue in its current form.

“The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies. We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible. In collaboration with Tapi, we will assist in efforts to help individuals find new jobs elsewhere.

“We know this is an uncertain time for many of those affected and want to thank all the staff for the support they have given the company in these difficult circumstances.”

The full list of rescued stores:

Basildon, Birmingham – Erdington, Bishopbriggs, Bristol – Longwell Green, Camborne, Camden, Carmarthen, Cheadle, Chesterfield, Chichester, Chippenham, Clapham Common, Coventry – Airport Retail Park, Cramlington, Croydon, Dumbarton, Dumfries, East Sheen, Edinburgh – Hermiston Gait, Epsom, Farnborough, Friern Barnet, Haywards Heath, Hemel Hempstead, Hereford, High Wycombe – Loudwater, Holloway, Hove, Ipswich – Anglia Park, Lancaster, Leeds – Kirkstall, Maidstone, Mansfield, New Malden, Newbury, Newmarket, North Shields, Norwich – Sprowston, Peterborough, Plymouth – Marsh Mills, Southampton – Hedge End, Stockton, Swindon – Bridgemead, Teddington, Trowbridge, Truro, Washington – Armstrong, West Wickham, Weston-Super-Mare, Weymouth, Whetstone, Wimbledon, Woking, Yeovil, Chessington Warehouse, Croydon Warehouse